Thumbs up: To the Scera for providing the community with a plethora of opportunities in the summer to enjoy plays, musical performances, dance performances and more. Their "Beauty and the Beast" play was particularly delightful and impressively directed.
Thumbs Down: to the lack of coordination with the multiple road construction projects happening in Provo. We all know road construction is a necessary evil to maintain a good road system over the years, but the current situation just seems to be very unorganized. It took me 25 minutes to get from my south Orem home to the office (about three miles) the other day. There's just no good way to get from one side to the other of Bulldog Boulevard!
Thumbs up: BYU football is just around the corner and we will find out right away just how good the 2019 team is. The only way to win is to play.
Thumbs up: The first weekend of Utah Valley high school football lived up to the hype as there were a lot of great contests and impressive performances. It gives us a lot of reasons to be excited for this second weekend as well.
Thumbs Down: Here we go again with fires. They threatened homes, they pollute our air, and they make everyone in this county anxious while they are burning. We don't know what the cause of the fire was, but if it's human-caused, then we as a county will need to reevaluate our shooting policies in that area. Shooting guns for fun in a dangerous area is not worth the cost of so much destruction.
Thumbs Up: BYU announced more changes to its Honor Code Office this week, which includes items that should have been there to begin with. One of the new changes is that students will know before they arrive at the office for their meeting what they are being accused of, or if they're only being called in as a witness. These changes will help ease anxiety around going to the office. After all, this shouldn't be the Patriot Act.
Thumbs Up: Shout out to Tabitha's Way Local Food Pantry offering to take all the extra zucchini that we gardeners have coming out our ears this time of year.
Thumbs Down: To the massive wildfire destroying the Amazon rainforest right now. The smoke can be seen from space and darkened the sky in São Paulo which is thousands of miles away from the forest. The planet's lungs have literally been on fire for weeks now and national media outlets are just barely starting to report on it.
Thumbs Up: To all the school teachers who are beginning a new year of service to the children of Utah County. They have long days and some nights preparing lessons, correcting papers and working diligently to make our children's lives better. Good luck this school year and know there are many who recognize your service and care given in making school a positive learning experience.
Thumbs Down: To the confusing and time consuming construction closures along 500 West and at 1200 North in Provo. The addition of Education Week drivers, new students coming to school this week are causing much longer waiting times in car lines and idling. It will be nice to see these projects completed. Hopefully residents will maintain patience and composure in the meantime.