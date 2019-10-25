Thumbs Down: To White House officials urging government departments to cancel subscriptions to The Washington Post. As in, the newspaper essential to uncovering the Watergate conspiracy that led to the resignation of President Nixon. The newspaper where Jamal Khashoggi wrote columns criticizing the Saudi crown prince and ultimately murdered for his words. The newspaper that has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes and employs hardworking, ethical, amazing journalists who cover issues without fear or favor. Also, White House press secretary, they give free online subscriptions to members of the military and government.
Thumbs Down: To White House officials urging government departments to cancel subscriptions to The New York Times. As in, the newspaper that published the “Pentagon Papers” bringing to light the lies President Johnson spread as U.S. forces expanded the Vietnam War without telling the public. The newspaper that fought for freedom of the press in one of the most important Supreme Court cases in American history during New York Times Co. v. Sullivan. The newspaper that has won 127 Pulitzer Prizes and has dedicated, honest, phenomenal journalists who stay true to the only motto the newspaper has ever had, “All the News That’s Fit to Print.”
Thumbs Up: To all the fun ways Utah County cities celebrate Halloween — there are so many activities for families to do! This area knows how to do the holiday the right way.
Thumbs Down: To Spin, which pulled all its scooters off the streets in Provo and Orem on Tuesday night for maintenance without letting anyone with the city know. Yes, we understand the scooters will require occasional maintenance, but all at once? Without warning anyone of their complete removal? Many people have come to rely on the scooters for various things, and there was a lot of confusion and frustration Wednesday, as those with the Spin app looking for a scooter were out of luck.
Thumbs Up: To northern Utah County cities, Mountainland Association of Governments and Utah Department of Transportation for inviting residents to weigh in on another east-west connector road between one side of the valley to the other, including the potential of bridging the north end of Utah Lake. Let’s hope this is more than just talk before 2030.
Thumbs Down: The Herald staff got some interesting postcards this week, warning us all that nuclear war is coming before or near Christmas and that we are not to let our holiday traditions kill us. We are asked to seek free survival information. What a downer for the holidays! The sender gets coal in his stocking this year. The only thing I expect to kill me this holiday season is the amount of turkey I’ll be eating.
Thumbs Up: To all of the fantastic Utah Valley cross-country runners who went out and gave their best at the state meet on Wednesday. These athletes put in a tremendous amount of time and effort and deserve to be recognized for their dedication.
Thumbs Up: To the American Fork girls soccer team for returning to the 6A state title game. The Cavemen have put together another phenomenal season. Congratulations to semifinalists Pleasant Grove, Mountain View and Maple Mountain as well.