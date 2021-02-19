THUMBS UP: To all of the wrestlers and swimmers who have or will compete in their respective state tournaments this week. It's been a crazy time, but they have put in the work and earned the right to compete at the highest level.
THUMBS DOWN: Ever wonder why people are only praised for voting their conscience by those who agree with their position?
THUMBS UP: To the LDS Film Festival. The festival celebrates its 20th anniversary of introducing the public to a variety of cinematic features both full length, short story, documentary and public contest offerings. Over the years, the festival has shown some of the serious sides of LDS film from directors like Richard Dutcher to Lyman Dayton. We recommend the festival to the public as another offering of Utah, national and international LDS cinema.
THUMBS DOWN: To the winter storm that made its way to the Wasatch Front this week. The morning commute was an absolute mess for many drivers and one person talked about seeing cars seven lanes wide on I-15. While that may seem like a somewhat normal occurrence with how bad some drivers are, I-15 is definitely not seven lanes wide. Be sure to drive with caution, especially in the snow.
THUMBS UP: To Tom and Sue Grassley, the owners of Partyland in Springville. After more than three decades of service in the communities of Springville, Provo, Lehi, St. George and Sandy and just about every city celebration, wedding and event in between, they are retiring. From its early days as Carnival Concessions, the Grassleys have shown what hard-working entrepreneurship is about. The residents of Springville and Utah County will miss their beautiful balloon bouquets and arches, numerous Halloween costume selections and the many other items and rentals they offered the community. Here’s to Partyland and supporting small family businesses.
THUMBS DOWN: To the chaotic transition period that never ceases to occur when your company changes email servers, programs or whatever you want to call it. Nothing like spending hours trying to figure out why the latest responses are now appearing at the bottom of each conversation item, how you want your message pane to look, what point-size and font style your headings will appear as, how to find anything you have on file, what your sign off message should be and on and on and on. Sure, weeks from now things will all finally start to make some sense, but until then, if you need to reach me, I'll just be sitting here pulling my hair out.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah Jazz, who continue to be one of the best teams in the NBA. The Jazz are seeing record years from certain players and the team seems to be clicking on all cylinders. The next big step is the postseason, where the wins and losses really matter, and I hope they can play just as good when the season starts to wind down.
THUMBS DOWN: To everyone who feels the need to publicly gloat, celebrate and trumpet their self-assumed moral superiority every time someone from the opposite side of their political spectrum or personal belief system dies. One shouldn't have to put on hip waders just to quickly stroll through the cesspool of their social media feeds whenever this occurs. This is actually the culture most worthy of cancellation.
THUMBS UP: To BYU runner Conner Mantz, who ran a 13:28.00 in the 5,000-meter race, the fastest time in the world this year. He shattered the school record (which had only been in place for a couple of years) at the UW Invitational and set a new standard for the talented Cougar runners to try to hit.
THUMBS DOWN: "This is not the thumb you're looking for." The latest tidbit of minutiae to happen in the Star Wars universe really isn't the most important thing happening in the world today. I promise.
THUMBS UP: To U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney for standing up to extremism within the Republican Party even when it hurts him politically. It's disappointing that hundreds of Republican Utahns signed on to censure Romney for his impeachment vote. But what isn't disappointing is that we have a senator who will is willing to put integrity and principle above partisanship. Now, Sen. Mike Lee on the other hand ...
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich for suggesting that the county "reverse" $500,000 in funding for Bridal Veil Falls now that state lawmakers are considering making the falls a state monument. It is great that it looks like the state is willing to allocate resources to Bridal Veil Falls, but that doesn't mean the commission should pull back on funding that was already allocated by a previous commission.
THUMBS UP: Medical professionals are doing their best to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are not going to waste. At the beginning of the day, professionals unfreeze the number of vaccines that have been reserved. If an appointment cancels, the vaccine that was reserved cannot be re-frozen and could go to waste, but vaccine centers are branching out at the end of the day to give these doses to people nearby to ensure that does not happen. In many states, employees who work for businesses near vaccine centers are fully vaccinated because of this. In Utah, vaccine hunters wait outside of vaccine centers for the chance to be vaccinated before their age slot has been opened. This is an innovative and charitable way to ensure we are not wasting what many others do not have access to.
THUMBS DOWN: During a conversation about the ethics of using indigenous mascots with derogatory labels — such as Braves, Redskins and more — a Mapleton lawmaker named Francis Gibson made his counter argument about the use of animals as mascots. While I’m sure, or at least I hope, his poorly thought-out excuse was not meant to directly compare indigenous people to animals, his comments were made in extremely poor taste. I call into question why his brain jumped from the concerning use of indigenous caricatures to “what about the animals.” We don’t use caricatures of Black or Asian cultures to represent sports teams, and it should not be OK to do so with indigenous cultures. If it is not your culture, you should not be allowed to profit off of it.