SALT LAKE CITY — With the recent demands on grocery stores and the employees that support them, Associated Food Stores has found a tangible way with Hero payments to thank them for not just meeting but exceeding those sudden demands.
“Over the last month, our team members have gone above and beyond to serve our guests and communities. We recognize the vital role a grocer plays in the community and at a time when the community needed us most our team members really became heroes,” said Tim Conner, senior vice president of Associated Food Stores.
With the increased attention around COVID-19, grocery stores around the state saw a dramatic increase in demand for certain products including, toilet paper, bottled water, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.
This increase caused a ripple effect throughout the supply chain. Warehouses saw their order quantities increase and that boosted the need for additional trucks to deliver those loads.
Store teams worked hard to get the product off the trucks and onto the shelves. It was an effort that took cooperation from all parts of the chain.
Associated Food Stores CEO, Neal Berube, said, “I’m so proud of our team. The way everyone came together to help support our communities was impressive. It’s the Associated way, and we will continue to work vigorously to do so.”
The Hero payments effort was one of many initiatives the company has deployed to help acknowledge and protect this new class of community “first responders.” Other efforts include Covid-19 education, social distancing policies and measures; intensified hand washing and sanitizing processes; modified store hours; new sick and related Covid-19 leave policies and procedures; and the recent installation of safety shields at all regular and pharmacy checkouts. The company is continuing to analyze and find additional ways to evolve its team and guest safety initiatives in light of the Covid-19 threat.
