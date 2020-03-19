SALT LAKE CITY – Dominion Energy (DE)’s new GreenTherm program gives Utah and Idaho customers an easy and convenient way to support the development of renewable natural gas (RNG). The use of RNG results in a net reduction of greenhouse gases, which helps customers lower their carbon footprint.
RNG is produced by capturing methane from existing waste streams and a variety of renewable and sustainable organic sources such as waste water, landfills, agricultural waste or food waste.
Repurposing this naturally occurring methane for conventional uses like home heating is significantly more beneficial for our environment, since allowing this raw methane to be released into the environment is much more impactful as a greenhouse gas.
The GreenTherm program is one of only a handful of its kind in the country and recognizes an increased demand for renewable energy sources. Dominion Energy sells the RNG to customers at cost.
“Renewable natural gas is a sustainable energy source that will benefit customers and the environment for years to come,” said Craig Wagstaff, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Western Distribution.
“We’re excited to provide this opportunity to our customers who are interested in renewable energy sources,” says Wagstaff. “And, we’re proud to be among the first natural gas companies to do so.”
Through GreenTherm, natural gas customers can elect to purchase “blocks” of RNG at $5 each, added as a surcharge to their monthly gas bills. Dominion Energy then uses these funds to purchase “green attributes” associated with the production of RNG.
A green attribute is a certificate that verifies the gas was produced and injected into the system from a renewable source. One block is equal to half a standard dekatherm of RNG. A typical Utah residential customer consumes 80 dekatherms of natural gas annually.
Participation in the program is voluntary. Customers who do not participate will not pay more for natural gas service.
Customers can enroll by logging in at DominionEnergy.com or calling (877) 250-0037. More information can be found at www.dominionenergy.com/GreenTherm.
About DE
More than 7 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va.
The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services.
The company is committed to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its Dominion Energy Utah, Dominion Energy Idaho, power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.
For more information, visit www.dominionenergy.com.