Improve fruit tree production

SPRING CITY — Due to the early and hard freeze last October, many leaves on trees did not have a chance to evacuate the sugars, nutrients, from their leaves and send it to their trunks to store for this spring. That is why many leaves did not change colors and continued to hang on the tree all winter.
As a result, all those fruit trees will be short the amount of nutrients needed for this year’s leaves and buds, which means tree leaves and buds will be small and in some cases will not produce any fruit. To compensate, Mann suggests spraying with a fruit foliar as soon as leaves appear. Foliar should be sprayed at least twice about 10 days a part ensuring the spray is applied to the underside of the leaves.
The top of the leaves is mostly for protection of the leaf and the underside is where the nutrients will enter the leaves increasing the size of the leaf and buds, providing a larger surface for photosynthesis to bring nutrients from the roots.
Although it is advised to fertilize at least three times a year, the foliar spray is about nine-10 times more effective than fertilizing around the base of the tree and should be done this year.
One of the common problems Mann discovered in Sanpete County is that many of the fruit trees are hardly ever fertilized which results in small fruit and can also cause fruit to prematurely drop to the ground for lack of nutrients. For that reason, good fruit requires yearly fertilization. It is a common practice among most orchardists to fertilize at least three times per year.
Mann recommends fertilizing in November or December, late February or March, and again in mid-June. By this method, food is provided to trees just in time to help them produce the wholesome and large fruit desired. Mann also recommends using at least one-year-old chicken or cow manure or fish oil from the eastern seaboard. Most fish fertilizer from Alaska seems to be made from heads, entrails and tails, whereas, fish oil from the eastern seaboard tend to use the whole fish.
Lastly, an idea that took Mann more than two decades to discover was how to control the codling moth, which is the character that creates the worm hole in apples and pears each year. Codling moths hibernate in the soil and can be expected to take flight every 21 days. The moths can be controlled with some deadly chemicals, which Mann refuses to use, so he came up with an idea that works to control them.
Around the first part of April, take a piece of corrugated cardboard that has large tunnel-like features between the two surfaces, then cut it about four to six inches wide and apply one strip for each apple or pear tree that is over four-years-old. Take a wire brush to the tree trunk of all trees to remove any loose bark etc. Take the cardboard and wrap it around the base of the tree about six inches above the ground. Secure the cardboard with two strands of wire. Do not use tape, as it will just fall off.
In mid-June carefully remove the cardboard from the trees and place it in a plastic bag for burning. Replace with new cardboard until late October, then be sure to remove and burn the cardboard, which prevents spreading the moth. By doing this correctly, worm holes in apples and pears could be reduced as much as 70 percent.
One last evil that must be dealt with on peach, nectarine and apricot trees is the limb or trunk borer. If not dealt with, the borers can quickly destroy fruit trees. The borers are easy to discover, just check trees for a yellow honey-like substance oozing out of small holes in tree limbs and trunks of trees.
If discovered, take an ice pick or sharp tool and stick it in the hole several times, which should kill the borer. Then take some animal fat heated to a soft liquid form and paint a two-inch strip around the limb or trunk below the borer holes. This method has been used by old time orchardists for over a century.
For more information, contact Ron Mann at (435) 462-9571.