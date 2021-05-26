North Sanpete School District is sponsoring a summer feeding program again this summer. The program provides free grab and go meals to all children ages 0-18.
The program serves meals five days a week starting Tuesday, June 1 and running through Friday, July 30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the USDA waivers for Summer Feeding this summer we will be running the program as a curbside grab and go meal service in which a breakfast and lunch will be offered to each child free of charge.
Adult meals will not be offered for purchase this year. Times and places for meal pick up are on the North Sanpete School District website. Meals will not be served July 5 and July 23 due to the national and state holidays.