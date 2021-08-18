Sanpete County Fair
Aug. 20-28, 2021 ‘Fun for the Whole Herd’ Schedule of Events
Visit http://sanpetecountyfair.net for more information. Also find us on Facebook at http://facebook.com/sanpetecountyfair.
All tickets are available 24/7 online at www.sanpetecountyfair.net or at the ticket booth during the afternoons of fair week.
Thursday, Aug. 12
1 to 7 p.m.: Rodeo entry call-ins at RMPRA office, 719-696-8740 or www.rmpraonline.com.
Friday, Aug. 20
7 p.m.: Fireman’s Challenge
Saturday, Aug. 21
1 to 4 p.m.: 4-H entries accepted at Exhibit Building.
1 to 5 p.m.: Open Class exhibits accepted at Exhibit Building (except baked goods, fresh produce and floral/plant entries).
4:30 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook Off. Sign up by 2 p.m. at the Pavilion.
6 p.m.: Junior Rodeo. Pre-register on Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. by calling 801-376-6973 or 801-376-6256.
Monday, Aug. 23
3 to 6 p.m.: Open Class baked goods and fresh produce accepted at Exhibit Building (except garden entries). Please have produce on a plate covered with plastic.
5 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Barn set-up and test.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
8 to 9 a.m.: 4-H gardening & baked good entries accepted at Exhibit Building.
Open Class closed judging.
7 p.m.: Sanpete Xtreme Moto racing.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
9 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class florals and plants at Exhibit Building.
2 to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open.
5 to 7 p.m.: Final weigh-in at Livestock Barn.
7 p.m: Live Country Music Concert — Ned LeDoux at Arena. Opening: Charley Jenkins.
7 p.m.: Exhibitor meeting at Livestock Barn.
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Livestock Judging.
Thursday, August 26
8 a.m.: Hogs Market Classes.
10:30 a.m.: Sheep Market Classes.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building and Small Animal Barn open.
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal Poster Contest entries taken.
Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal entries accepted (no rabbits this year).
12:30 p.m.: Goat Market Classes.
3 p.m.: Beef Market Classes; Open Heifer Market Class to follow.
4 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens. Carnival day pass: $20 (available at sanpetecountyfair.net).
4 to 6 p.m.: Local talent shows at pavilion.
4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open.
6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry.
7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.
Friday, Aug. 27
8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn opens.
8 a.m.: Swine Showmanship Classes.
10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Showmanship and Quality Classes.
10 a.m.: Poultry & Pigeon Judging (open to public).
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open.
11:30 a.m.: Sheep Showmanship Classes.
Noon: Youth Dairy goat milking demonstration.
2 p.m.: Open Class Pet Show at pavilion (for 18 years and younger).
2 p.m.: Goat Showmanship Classes
3 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens. Carnival day pass: $20 (available at sanpetecountyfair.net).
4 p.m.: Beef Showmanship Classes.
4 to 6 p.m.: Local talent shows at pavilion.
4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open.
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby.
Saturday, Aug. 28
8 a.m.: Livestock buyer’s breakfast.
8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn opens.
8 to 10 a.m.: Sign up for Car & Tractor Show.
9 a.m.: Mud Volleyball at the mud pit.
10 a.m.: Sanpete County Junior Livestock Association Auction.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Car Show, 500 N. Main, Manti.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Local talent show at pavilion.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fun on the Farm Exhibit open.
Noon: Cattleman’s Association Beef Dinner at pavilion.
Noon: Brown’s Amusements opens. Carnival day pass: $20 (available at sanpetecountyfair.net).
Noon: Small Animal Awards handed out.
Noon: Youth Dairy goat milking demonstration.
1 p.m.: Horse Pulling Competition.
1:30 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Showmanship at Large Animal Barn.
2 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest at pavilion (pre-register by Aug 24 at 6 p.m. by calling 435-835-2652).
3 p.m.: Mud Scramble, ages 3-10.
4 p.m.: Car Show award presentation.
5 p.m.: Mammoth Parade, Manti Main Street.
5 p.m.: Pick up all small animal entries.
6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry.
7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.
Monday, Aug. 30
3 to 6 p.m.: Pick up items and ribbons at Exhibit Building.