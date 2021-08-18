Sanpete County Fair

Aug. 20-28, 2021 ‘Fun for the Whole Herd’ Schedule of Events

Visit http://sanpetecountyfair.net for more information. Also find us on Facebook at http://facebook.com/sanpetecountyfair.

All tickets are available 24/7 online at www.sanpetecountyfair.net or at the ticket booth during the afternoons of fair week.

Thursday, Aug. 12

1 to 7 p.m.: Rodeo entry call-ins at RMPRA office, 719-696-8740 or www.rmpraonline.com.

Friday, Aug. 20

7 p.m.: Fireman’s Challenge

Saturday, Aug. 21

1 to 4 p.m.: 4-H entries accepted at Exhibit Building.

1 to 5 p.m.: Open Class exhibits accepted at Exhibit Building (except baked goods, fresh produce and floral/plant entries).

4:30 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook Off. Sign up by 2 p.m. at the Pavilion.

6 p.m.: Junior Rodeo. Pre-register on Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. by calling 801-376-6973 or 801-376-6256.

Monday, Aug. 23

3 to 6 p.m.: Open Class baked goods and fresh produce accepted at Exhibit Building (except garden entries). Please have produce on a plate covered with plastic.

5 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Barn set-up and test.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

8 to 9 a.m.: 4-H gardening & baked good entries accepted at Exhibit Building.

Open Class closed judging.

7 p.m.: Sanpete Xtreme Moto racing.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

9 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class florals and plants at Exhibit Building.

2 to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open.

5 to 7 p.m.: Final weigh-in at Livestock Barn.

7 p.m: Live Country Music Concert — Ned LeDoux at Arena. Opening: Charley Jenkins.

7 p.m.: Exhibitor meeting at Livestock Barn.

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Livestock Judging.

Thursday, August 26

8 a.m.: Hogs Market Classes.

10:30 a.m.: Sheep Market Classes.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building and Small Animal Barn open.

Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal Poster Contest entries taken.

Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal entries accepted (no rabbits this year).

12:30 p.m.: Goat Market Classes.

3 p.m.: Beef Market Classes; Open Heifer Market Class to follow.

4 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens. Carnival day pass: $20 (available at sanpetecountyfair.net).

4 to 6 p.m.: Local talent shows at pavilion.

4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open.

6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry.

7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.

Friday, Aug. 27

8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn opens.

8 a.m.: Swine Showmanship Classes.

10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Showmanship and Quality Classes.

10 a.m.: Poultry & Pigeon Judging (open to public).

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open.

11:30 a.m.: Sheep Showmanship Classes.

Noon: Youth Dairy goat milking demonstration.

2 p.m.: Open Class Pet Show at pavilion (for 18 years and younger).

2 p.m.: Goat Showmanship Classes

3 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens. Carnival day pass: $20 (available at sanpetecountyfair.net).

4 p.m.: Beef Showmanship Classes.

4 to 6 p.m.: Local talent shows at pavilion.

4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open.

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby.

Saturday, Aug. 28

8 a.m.: Livestock buyer’s breakfast.

8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn opens.

8 to 10 a.m.: Sign up for Car & Tractor Show.

9 a.m.: Mud Volleyball at the mud pit.

10 a.m.: Sanpete County Junior Livestock Association Auction.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Car Show, 500 N. Main, Manti.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Local talent show at pavilion.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fun on the Farm Exhibit open.

Noon: Cattleman’s Association Beef Dinner at pavilion.

Noon: Brown’s Amusements opens. Carnival day pass: $20 (available at sanpetecountyfair.net).

Noon: Small Animal Awards handed out.

Noon: Youth Dairy goat milking demonstration.

1 p.m.: Horse Pulling Competition.

1:30 p.m.: 4-H Poultry Showmanship at Large Animal Barn.

2 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest at pavilion (pre-register by Aug 24 at 6 p.m. by calling 435-835-2652).

3 p.m.: Mud Scramble, ages 3-10.

4 p.m.: Car Show award presentation.

5 p.m.: Mammoth Parade, Manti Main Street.

5 p.m.: Pick up all small animal entries.

6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry.

7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.

Monday, Aug. 30

3 to 6 p.m.: Pick up items and ribbons at Exhibit Building.