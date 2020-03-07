The Utah Valley Amateur Radio Club will host Utah Valley Hamfest Disaster Communication 2020 on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9 at the Utah Valley University Sorensen Center in Orem.
This two-day event will be the first ham radio fair/convention to focus on both the hobby of traditional ham radio and family, emergency and disaster communication.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. each day and continue until 5 p.m. There will be three keynote speakers at the convention and nearly 80 classes for those attending to choose from.
Classes in traditional ham radio will address topics including the following:
• DX (global radio communication)
• Portable operation
• Mesh (internet over radio)
• Antenna design
• Antenna analysis
• Stealth antennas
• Connecting to repeaters
• Appropriate battery types and usage
• Solar solutions
• Mitigating noise
Classes in emergency, family and disaster communication will address topics including the following:
• Interfacing with your city on the air
• How to build a light but meaningful go-kit/bug-out bag
• Interfacing with the LDS Church on the air
• CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) — municipal
• ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) — county
• RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service) — state
• AUXCOMM (Auxiliary Communications) — federal
• Emergency communication procedures made simple
• Earthquake readiness
• EMP truths and myths
There will also be activities conducted during the conference such as directional antenna building, a fox (hidden transmitter) hunt, a GOTA (get-on-the-air) station for first-timers, a specia l event station for long-timers and a license exam session.
Door prizes will be awarded including the grand prize: an Icom IC-7300 ham radio, one of the newest and top-of-the-line units.
Cost to attend the conference is $30 per person or $40 per family. Food will not be served, but some food trucks will be available. Parking in the parking structure is free and the 830X bus between FrontRunner and UVU will run both days for free.
The Utah Valley Amateur Radio Club is the largest ham radio club in Utah and one of the largest in the western United States. To register to attend Utah Valley Hamfest & Disaster Communication 2020, visit utahvalleyhamfest.com.