BYU head baseball coach Mike Littlewood has announced the Cougars’ 2020 schedule, including five games against Pac-12 opponents, a series against perennial contenders Oklahoma State and the West Coast Conference lineup.
BYU will open the season in Surprise, Arizona, for four games. First will be a non-conference matchup against WCC rival Gonzaga on Feb. 14 before a doubleheader versus New Mexico on Feb. 15. On Feb. 17, the Cougars will play Oregon State, the 2018 College World Series champions.
Next will be two away trips over the following two weeks, first at Cal Poly for three games Feb. 20-22 and then at New Mexico for four games from Feb. 27-29.
The Cougars’ home opener will be Tuesday, Mar. 3, against in-state foe Utah Valley. Later that week, BYU will play three at Oklahoma State, the reigning Big 12 champions, at the Cowboys’ new field, O’Brate Stadium.
BYU’s first home series will also be the Cougars’ opening WCC series when LMU comes to play three games starting Mar. 12. This season, BYU will also host Santa Clara, Pacific and San Diego while going on the road to Pepperdine, Portland, San Francisco, Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.
Midweek games during conference play include three against Utah, two of which will be played at Miller Field; a home-and-home against Boise State as the Broncos field a team for the first time in 40 years; away games at Oregon and Utah Valley; and a contest against Cal Baptist in the final home game of the year on May 4.
The WCC Tournament is set to be held May 21-23 with the NCAA Tournament beginning the week after starting on May 28.
The Cougars are coming off their third WCC title in the last four seasons, going 36-17 overall and 19-8 in conference in 2019. The Cougars return a solid core that includes All-WCC honorees Mitch McIntyre and Easton Walker and Freshman All-American Reid McLaughlin to a group of newcomers that was recently ranked the 25th-best signing class in the country by Baseball America.