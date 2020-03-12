SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference has canceled all spring competitions, including WCC championship events, and formal and organized practices. The decision was made following consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.
Statement from WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez:
"Obviously this is devastating for our student-athletes given the incredible time and effort that they put in to compete at the highest level, and we will do everything that we can to support them through this heartbreaking time," said West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. "As is always the case, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans is always our number one priority. Our goal is to prevent further spread of COVID-19."