The BYU men’s basketball 2020-21 schedule is likely going to arrive in bits and pieces.
The first bit showed up last week when the West Coast Conference released the matchups and dates for league play. On Tuesday, the Cougars announced their invitation to the Legends Classic, a four-team tournament to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Princeton, New Jersey on Dec. 2 and 3.
BYU will be joined by UConn, USC and Vanderbilt in the tournament, with matchups, tip times and television plans to be announced later.
BYU is 0-1 vs. UConn, with the two teams meeting in the first round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies, which have won four national titles, topped the Travis Hansen, Rafael Araujo and the Cougars 58-53 in Spokane.
BYU is 3-7 all-time against USC. The two teams last met at a neutral site (Staples Center) and the Trojans came away with a 91-84 victory.
The Cougars are 0-1 vs. Vanderbilt. The one meeting was back in 1957, an 89-56 loss for the Cougars.
Here’s the news release on the Legends Classic:
PRINCETON, N.J. – Featuring national programs UConn, Southern California, Vanderbilt and BYU, the Legends Classic Presented by Old Trapper will take place at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 2 and 3.
Due to the recent announcement by the NCAA regarding the start date to the 2020-21 college basketball season and the uncertainty of the opening of indoor arenas in New York City due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gazelle Group has announced that the Legends Classic Presented by Old Trapper will be relocated to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
“We are pleased to be able to bring the best of college basketball to Mohegan Sun, especially under these trying circumstances,” says Gazelle Group president Rick Giles. “Mohegan Sun features a prime location, an outstanding facility, and the proper amenities to provide a safe, secure, and controlled environment. We truly value our relationship with Barclays Center and we look forward to returning there in 2021.”
Match-ups, television arrangements, game times, and ticket information for the Legends Classic Presented by Old Trapper will be announced at a later date.
For fans who have already purchased tickets to the Legends Classic Championship Rounds at Barclays Center, tickets will be refunded automatically.
In the 2019 Legends Classic, then-No. 18 Auburn won the title with a win over Richmond (79-65) in the Championship Game.
The Gazelle Group and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame are collaborating to produce multiple college basketball games at Mohegan Sun from November 25 through December 4, 2020 and have named the space "Bubbleville". Bubbleville will house several events relocated and reimagined due to COVID-19 and provides a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government, and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.