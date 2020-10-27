How much do college basketball coaches really know about the teams in their own conference?
Each fall coaches vote for a preseason poll and an all-league team based on returning players. Each coaching staff spends a lot of time watching video of their opponents and breaking down their strengths and weaknesses, so that probably qualifies them as experts.
Of course, each season personnel changes and coaching staffs often get new blood as well, so some of it is guesswork or based on previous results.
Gonzaga – last year’s regular-season champion -- was selected by the league’s coaches to win the West Coast Conference title in 2020-21. The Bulldogs received seven of the 10 first-place votes and 79 votes overall. BYU received two first-place votes and 73 overall and Portland, which won the WCC Tournament title, was third with 64 overall votes and one-first place vote.
'It's nice to be honored as second in the league," BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. "It's good that people feel like we have a good program and have good players coming back. But my players know that it really comes down to us. It has nothing to do with voting."
Coaches may not vote for their own team in the preseason poll. Preseason All-WCC voting is restricted to returning student-athletes. Incoming freshmen and transfers are not eligible for consideration and coaches may not vote for their own student-athletes.
BYU senior guard Paisley Johnson Harding and senior center Sara Hamson were named to the preseason All-WCC Team for the second-straight time. Sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, who missed all of 2019-20 with a knee injury, also earned a spot on the team.
The Cougars were the only school in the league with three players on the preseason team.
"It's really exciting to see three BYU players on the preseason basketball team," Hamson said. "I think there are a lot of great players on our team and in the league that deserve to be on the list. It's really cool to see your name there. It's very flattering and an honor, but it's a preseason list. There's a lot of work to do to get the the postseason list."
Hamson was the 2020 WCC Defensive Player of the Year while Gonzales returns after being named the 2018 WCC Newcomer of the Year. Johnson Harding was named to last year's All-WCC First Team.
Gonzaga is once again the preseason favorite to win its 17th West Coast Conference regular season title The Bulldogs are generating national buzz and will likely enter the 2020-21 campaign ranked in the top-25. Last season the Zags were projected as a No. 6 NCAA Tournament seed after rising to as high as No. 11 in the national polls. Gonzaga posted its best start in program history last season at 28-2.
The Bulldogs (28-3, 17-1 WCC) have advanced to three straight NCAA Tournaments. A pair of seniors – Jill Townsend, the 2020 WCC Player of the Year and Jenn Wirth – headline the Zags on the preseason All-WCC team. Head coach Lisa Fortier was a semifinalist for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award.
In the preseason edition of Charlie Crème's Bracketology, Gonzaga is a No. 6 seed in the Albany bracket, while BYU is tabbed as a No. 10 seed in the Austin bracket.
Under first-year coach Michael Meek, Portland (21-11, 11-7) was set to make the program's first NCAA Tournament since 1997 despite being picked last in the preseason survey. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Alex Fowler averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds per game last season and joins teammate Haylee Andrews on the preseason squad.
San Diego (20-11, 13-5) was slotted fourth in the poll with 53 points. The Toreros marched to the title game of the 2020 WCC Tournament after being picked to finish eighth in the preseason. Under the direction of WCC Coach of the Year Cindy Fisher, San Diego finished second in the league standings. The Toreros will rely heavily on senior All-WCC guard Myah Pace, who averaged a team-high 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists to land on the preseason team.
Saint Mary's (12-19, 6-12) was fifth in the preseason poll with 44 points. Junior guard Sam Simons earned a spot on the preseason All-WCC team after averaging 16.3 points, while converting on 63 3-pointers to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Simons may sit out the 2020-21 season due to COVID concerns.
Pacific (17-14, 7-7) was selected sixth in the poll with 42 points. Two Tigers were tabbed preseason All-WCC picks and both were All-WCC First Team selections last season. Senior forwards Valerie Higgins, the 2019 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, and Brooklyn McDavid will lead the way in Stockton.
Pepperdine University (16-15, 8-10 WCC) was picked seventh in the survey with 28 points, three points in front of PCH Cup rival LMU in eighth place with 25 points. Santa Clara (22 points) and San Francisco (20 points) round out the preseason survey.
The Cougars have yet to release a preseason schedule but BYU coach Jeff Judkins said his team will open with a tournament in Las Vegas against LSU and Tennessee-Martin, then travel to St. George to play Dixie State. BYU’s first home game will be against Boise State.
The season is slated to begin on Nov. 25.