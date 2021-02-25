One of the most memorable games for the BYU men’s basketball during this strange and unprecedented 2020-21 season came on Dec. 5 in Logan.
The Cougars beat Utah State 67-64 to improve their record to 5-1. It’s always nice to beat their neighbors up north — a team not so affectionately known as the “Dairy Utes” by hardcore BYU fans — but players refer to the game as one of their favorites.
That’s because there were 1,628 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, the first time the Cougars had played in front of a crowd larger than a hundred or so family members.
It didn’t matter than most the fans were cheering for the other guys.
It felt and sounded like college basketball should feel and sound.
“I felt like there were 2,000 people that hated our guts,” BYU center Matt Haarms said. “But there was so much energy in the gym.”
BYU played in one other game where a limited number of fans were allowed: Dec. 23 at Vivint Arena against Weber State. The announced attendance there was 1,500.
The Cougars finish the regular season with home games on Thursday against San Francisco and Saturday against Saint Mary’s. BYU announced on Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to purchase tickets and watch the game in the Marriott Center. It’s expected that just under 1,800 students and season ticket holders will take the opportunity to see their team live at home for the first time this season in an arena that can seat more than 19,000.
“I’m so stoked, man,” Cougar freshman Caleb Lohner said. “I grew up going to BYU games. This year, playing for BYU with no one in the stands, it’s been so quiet. It’s just not the same energy. It’ll be less than 2,000 but with what we’ve played in front of all year, it will feel like it will be full.”
BYU coach Mark Pope has been pleading for an opportunity to play in front of fans all season while also acknowledging the seriousness of the pandemic and trying to be patient. He thanked everyone in the athletic department from school President Kevin J. Worthen to the medical staff for the chance to make the Marriott Center loud again.
“We’re getting to a place where they felt like we could do this safely and appropriately,” Pope said. “It’s a really positive thing, especially with the progress we’ve made in the state of Utah in terms of cases decreasing.”
The move will also allow the home fans to honor the three seniors on on Saturday: Haarms, Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette. Haarms is a grad transfer and has previously said this is his only year in Provo but Barcello and Averette have yet to make public their decisions on whether or not they will take advantage of the NCAA’s additional season of eligibility.
Haarms played in front of huge crowds during his first three years at Purdue in the Big Ten. He said he’s excited for Cougar fans to show the love in person.
“I can’t wait to see how much energy BYU fans can bring to the games this week,” Haarms said.
Scouting Report
San Francisco (4-7 WCC, 10-11 overall) comes into Provo on a four-game losing streak. The first time the two teams met Richard Harward led a big second half charge in a 72-63 victory in the Bay Area. Pope said he still considers the Dons a very dangerous team.
“They’ve gone through a little bit of a rough patch,” Pope said. “Their return from their COVID-19 pause has been tough for them and they’re still trying to work their way back into it. But they beat Virginia when they were No. 4 in the country in the preseason. They shoot an incredibly high percentage of their field goal attempts as 3-pointers. That makes them a ridiculously dangerous team and they are hungry right now.”
The USF guard line of Jamaree Bouyea (17.3 ppg) Kahlil Shabazz (15.8) has given the Cougars trouble in the past with their quickness and shooting. Shabazz had 30 points back on January 16 but 12 of those points came on late 3-pointers when the game was already decided.
BYU (8-3, 17-5) is in a great spot to grab the No. 2 seed in the upcoming West Coast Conference Tournament. Most predictive NCAA brackets have the Cougars firmly in the 7-9 seed area.
Two wins would help solidify that standing.
“The best part of the season is right ahead of us,” Pope said.