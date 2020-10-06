It’s a pretty exciting to be a part of the BYU football team.
After three dominant wins, the Cougars are now ranked No. 15 in both polls and are getting lauded by national observers as a potential darkhorse candidate for the College Football Playoffs.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, however, doesn’t want those accolades to be something his guys are paying attention to.
“I’ve asked the players not to worry about things like that, not to look at the media attention that we get,” Sitake said during Monday’s press conference. “I’m trying to keep our team focused. We have a good, mature group, a veteran group, so we are looking forward to these guys leading the way. It’s about how we improve as a team and I’m not really focused on anything but that. We have a lot to prove still.”
BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said the players understand how fickle the attention can be, particularly if the Cougars don’t perform at the level they are capable of playing at.
“We really need to stay humble,” Kaufusi said. “As we keep finding that success, the mindset has to be to get better this week. We need to find the weaknesses and really hone in, get those things better. The target is going to get bigger but we can’t focus on what people are saying about us.”
Sitake emphasized once again that the only statistic he really cares about is wins but also said as a coach he believes strongly in looking beyond the on-field results when measuring success.
“My entire focus is being part of these young men’s lives and being there to help them achieve their dreams,” Sitake said. “That’s the focus of our coaches and staff here. It’s understanding what they stand for and what they are playing for, being part of something bigger than themselves in this program. It’s been nice to see them take advantage of that and have it all work out. When guys feel comfortable in what they are doing and what they are representing, I think it will go a long way. You can see the result being a positive for us.”
Kaufusi said that the struggles of past years have taught the Cougar veterans important lessons that are now making a difference for the 2020 team.
“We’ve learned a lot from our past experiences and those ups and downs that we had,” Kaufusi said. “The experience we gained has really kind of been the catalyst for our success this year. We’ve got guys on the field who are hungry, who have been through those ups and downs. A lot of guys have been here several years and I think it plays a huge part in our success and who we are as football players and who we are as a team.”
The past has also taught BYU some harsh lessons about how teams can show up and play well, regardless of prestige or previous record.
“There are definitely different variables,” Kaufusi said. “A lot of that is coaching. UTSA this week is a great team that is really well-coached. They play hard. Some of their previous games might not capture how they are going to play. We’ve got to get ready.”
The Cougars expect to have UTSA come into LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday (1:30 p.m. MT, ESPN2) anxious for a chance to get an upset and know they can’t be caught napping. That’s why Sitake puts so much emphasis on measuring their own performance against their potential.
“We’re trying to find another way to try to be at our best,” Sitake said. “That’s our focus as a team is to try and be at our best. I felt like we’ve done that three times and I’m looking forward to doing that a fourth.”