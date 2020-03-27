Tyler Clancy is a dedicated college athlete, rising at 4:45 a.m. each morning to join his BYU lacrosse teammates for 5 a.m. practices.
The coronavirus has ended all sports seasons at BYU, including club sports such as lacrosse, rugby and men’s soccer. Clancy is among hundreds of athletes who are sleeping in these days and trying to figure out how to fill the void left by the cancellation of their club sport season.
Clancy, who is from South Carolina, is a senior co-captain, a face-off specialist who earned all-conference honors in 2019. The Cougars failed to make the playoffs for the first time in school history last season, so 2020 was to be a redemption year for Clancy and his teammates.
“We were really looking forward to getting to the playoffs again,” Clancy said. “It’s hard to describe what we were feeling when we heard the season had been canceled. It was devastating and a little bit surreal, really, not going to play.”
The Cougars posted a 6-1 record through the first seven games of 2020. The team went to Boise for a tournament March 5-7 with an objective of outscoring their opponents by 40 goals. BYU beat Boise State 16-4, Simon Frazier 17-3 and Washington 18-4, a scoring margin of 51-11.
“We hit it right on the nose,” Clancy said. “We just came out flying on all cylinders. This year we were going to make a big splash. Not having that opportunity to test yourself and see the fruits of all your hard work, it cuts. No way around it.”
It’s customary for teams to shake hands after a game but the Washington coach didn’t think that would be a good idea.
“We all kind of laughed a little bit at that, but we definitely didn’t foresee what was going to happen,” Clancy said.
When March Madness was canceled on March 12, Clancy and his teammates began to fear the worst.
“We saw the writing on the wall,” Clancy said. “We got a text from our coach that we would meet on Friday morning to talk about our season. We all met together in the IPF (BYU’s Indoor Practice Facility) and he told us the league had decided to cancel, BYU was moving classes online and people could go home. It was like, ‘It’s been a great run, boys.’”
Athletes in club sports are a different breed. They are not on scholarship so their love of the game and their teammates drives them to excel in a unique way.
“The one thing I would say, at least for the lacrosse team, is the way we worked and played this year, we really left it all out there,” Clancy said. “Since the very minute we lost in the conference playoffs last year we were chomping at the bit to prove everyone wrong. We’d worked so hard this year and we’d come together as a brotherhood on and off the field. It hurts so bad that we don’t get to finish the season. It was worthwhile and meant something. We’re a family and you are playing for the guy next to you and the school name on the front of the jersey.”
Clancy, who is majoring in Family Life, had already planned on coming back next year to complete his education and be a “Super Senior,” helping to coach the team in his spare time. The Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) has decided to give its athletes an additional year of eligibility, so Clancy plans on returning to play again next season.
There are six seniors on the team, including fellow co-captains Tyler Mumford and Jared Kotter. Clancy said he thinks maybe two or three seniors will choose to come back next season while the others will move on to more schooling or their career path.
“It’s a saving grace for me,” he said. “I was definitely elated about that news. I still feel for my friends even though I have another year of eligibility. I might have played my last lacrosse game and didn’t even know it at the time.”