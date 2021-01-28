BYU women’s soccer was picked to win its third-straight West Coast Conference title in the annual WCC Preseason Coaches Poll.
The preseason poll and All-WCC team were selected solely by a vote of the conference's 10 head coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own teams and student-athletes.
The Cougars finished 21-1-1 in 2019 and were one of three WCC programs to earn bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. BYU advanced to the quarterfinals, Santa Clara reached the third round and Pepperdine lost in the first round in a penalty kick shootout.
BYU received the best possible score in the preseason poll with nine first-place votes and 81 points. Santa Clara was second with 73 points and one first-place vote, while Pepperdine (65 points), Gonzaga (54) and Portland (45) rounded out the top five. The second half includes San Francisco (45), San Diego (30), LMU (23), Saint Mary’s (19) and Pacific (12).
The All-WCC Preseason Spring Women’s Soccer Team includes 11 of the conference’s best players and is highlighted by the reigning WCC Player of the Year Mikayla Colohan from BYU, the 2019 WCC Defensive Player of the Year in Alex Loera from Santa Clara, and Izzy D’Aquila from Santa Clara, the WCC’s top freshman last season.
Colohan and Loera were joined on the 2019 All-WCC First Team by fellow preseason honorees Joelle Anderson (Pepperdine), Taryn Ries (Portland), Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) and Trinity Watson (Pepperdine).
The 2020-21 WCC spring women’s soccer season is set to open on Friday, Jan. 29, when Pepperdine plays at LMU.