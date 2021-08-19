BYU’s coaches and players have very mixed feeling about Santa Clara winning the spring 2021 NCAA women’s soccer national title.
On one hand, having a fellow West Coast Conference school claim the crown validates the high-caliber soccer played in the league. On the other hand, the Cougars split two matches with the Broncos, losing 2-1 in Provo on a goal in the 88th minute and winning in California 2-1 two weeks later, the only blemish on Santa Clara’s overall record.
“It was bittersweet for sure,” BYU All-American midfielder Mikayla Colohan said. “It showed us what we are capable of but at the same time, it was kind of a bummer.”
The Cougars didn’t have a lot of time to stew over what could have been. The 2020 fall season was shifted to spring of 2021 due to the pandemic, so here we are, just three months later, ready for another women’s college soccer season.
“We’re all really hungry to get back out there, especially with the way we went out,” Colohan said. “We have almost everybody returning. We have nearly the same team with the same chemistry.”
Where were we?
BYU posted an 11-4-1 mark in the 2021 spring season and was 7-1-1 in WCC play, earning the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a first-round bye, the Cougars had a disappointing result in a 2-0 second round loss to Virginia to end the season.
Colohan scored 27 points (11 goals, five assists) to lead the WCC, where she was named offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season. Forwards Cameron Tucker and Rachel McCarthy earned first team honors.
Familiar Faces
BYU returns 10 starters this season, including Colohan, who was drafted by the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League but decided to finish out her career in Provo this fall.
The Cougars also welcome back Tucker (eight goals, eight assists), McCarthy (nine goals, seven assists), Bella Folino (eight goals, two assists) and goalkeeper Cassidy Smith (1.14 goals against average). Jamie Shepherd, Olivia Wade, Brecken Mozingo, Ashton Brockbank Johnson, Kendell Peterson, Abbie Kotter and Makaylie Moore are all experienced players who will push for playing time on the front line.
The Cougars were rebuilding their back line last spring and all but Josie Gelalich return. Expectations are that Grace Johnson, Oliva Smith, Brooke Hale and Laveni Vaka will help create an even stingier defensive side.
“As a coach, knowing a little bit more about what you have coming back is always exciting,” BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “It always brings new challenges as well. We have a great group of young players coming in. Our roster size is a lot bigger so it will be a challenge to manage players, expectations and roles.
“It creates an extremely competitive environment every day at practice and makes us even deeper than we’ve been in the past. I felt like last year was a very deep team. Rachel coming off bench and making first team all-conference, that shows the depth of our team.”
Tough schedule
BYU opened the 2021 schedule last Saturday with a 5-0 exhibition win against Weber State, scoring two goals in the first three minutes. The Cougars – ranked No. 15 in the country – host Ohio State at South Field on Thursday to officially begin the season. The Buckeyes, who were 8-3-3 last year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, also return ten starters from a year ago.
The rest of the schedule is also challenging. In the preseason, BYU faces No. 13 Arkansas and No. 14 USC, along with a rivalry match against the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sept. 9.
A showdown with defending national champion Santa Clara on the road takes place on Oct. 30. The Broncos begin the season ranked No. 2 in the country.
BYU begins fall of 2021 with lofty goals.
“We’ve talked about it as a team,” Colohan said. “Every year our goal and expectation is to win the conference and do well in the NCAA tournament. We’re trying to chance our mindset. We still want to win the conference and have that be the expectation. But it’s also a realistic expectation to be playing in the College Cup this year. We have to have the mindset that we can do more than just making a long run. Seeing Santa Clara in the spring, we know we can compete with all the teams in the country.”