An early test comes for the No. 9 BYU women’s volleyball team in the form of hosting its own tournament.
The Cougars begin the 2019 season at the BYU Nike Invitational in the Smith Fieldhouse. On Friday, BYU plays two matches in one day, a test of the team’s mental, emotional and physical preparation.
“We usually do it a couple of times a year, but the one time we do it this year is we get the opportunity to open up at noon with Boise, who is a really good team in the Mountain West,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “Then we get to play that night against our crosstown rival in Utah Valley, and you know they will be bringing it. We’re excited to see how we fair against those two teams and then the next day play a Top 25 team like Marquette.”
All four teams in the tournament play two matches on Friday. The marquee match is Saturday when BYU battles No. 16 Marquette, which finished 28-7 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16. The Cougars topped the Warriors 3-1 at the Marquette Invitational in Milwaukee last season.
Utah Valley was 20-14 last year and played in the National Invitational Tournament, losing in the second round. Boise State finished 18-11 overall in 2018.
Meanwhile, BYU is adjusting to a roster with eight newcomers (seven freshmen) who are all competing for playing time at outside hitter, setter and defensive specialist.
“I love the freshmen,” junior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg said. “Right when they came in during the summer, the first thing I noticed was just how hard working they were. A big part of preseason is just really getting to know each other. We did a team retreat that was really fun. A lot of us know each other and a lot of the players are freshmen, but I feel like we are already so close and it’s awesome.”