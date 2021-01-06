Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best boys basketball teams in Utah Valley right now (as of games played Jan. 4, 2021):
1. Pleasant Grove (11-0)
Dylan Jones has made 33 3-pointers for the Vikings
2. Skyridge (8-1)
Duncan Reid averaging 19.7 points per game for Falcons
3. American Fork (7-2)
Both Cavemen losses to powerhouse Wasatch Academy
4. Westlake (9-1)
Thunder roster is deep and talented
5. Timpview (7-3)
T-Bird losses are to Wasatch Academy (7-0), PG (11-0) and Corner Canyon (10-2)