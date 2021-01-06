Pleasant Grove boys basketball vs. Timpview
Pleasant Grove guard Dylan Jones goes up for a layup during the 73-59 Viking win over Timpview at Corner Canyon High in Draper on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best boys basketball teams in Utah Valley right now (as of games played Jan. 4, 2021):

1. Pleasant Grove (11-0)

Dylan Jones has made 33 3-pointers for the Vikings

2. Skyridge (8-1)

Duncan Reid averaging 19.7 points per game for Falcons

3. American Fork (7-2)

Both Cavemen losses to powerhouse Wasatch Academy

4. Westlake (9-1)

Thunder roster is deep and talented

5. Timpview (7-3)

T-Bird losses are to Wasatch Academy (7-0), PG (11-0) and Corner Canyon (10-2)

