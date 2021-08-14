Here's a rundown of the first week of high school football game for Utah Valley schools.
Thursday
Skyridge 31, Fremont 0
McCae Hillstead threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Falcons defense dominated.
Friday
Orem 27, East 14
A 21-point second quarter, highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes from Chase Tautagaloa to Roger Saleapaga, propelled Orem past East.
Lone Peak 44, Timpview 31
The Knights made big special teams plays – both Luke Hyde and Kao Hansen returned kicks for touchdowns – to offset a big night from Timpview quarterback Liu Aumavae (four touchdown passes).
Maple Mountain 55, Mountain View 22
Josh Glassford rushed for 118 yards and scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) as Maple Mountain picked up a win in it opener.
Springville 41, Dixie 9
The Red Devils jumped out to a 27-3 halftime lead and Cole Clement caught two touchdown passes in the victory.
Spanish Fork 34, Cedar City 7
Tayson Reid and Cade Olsen scored two touchdowns each as the Dons pulled away from Cedar City.
Cedar Valley 35, Copper Hills 0
Easton Schank scored three touchdowns and Payton Weber passed for two more as the Aviators blanked Copper Hills.
Pine View 38, Salem Hills 27
Jed Hughes rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns as Salem Hills jumped out to a 14-0 lead but Pine View roared back for the win.
Tooele 49, American Leadership Academy 13
Jayzn Hawley scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown for ALA in the loss.
Timpanogos 45, Millard 26
Luke Livingston caught touchdown passes of 42, 50 and 88 yards as Timpanogos earned a win.
Davis 21, Lehi 14
Trey Talbot scored the winning touchdown in overtime as Lehi lost a heartbreaker on the road.
Payson 40, North Sanpete 35
An 80-yard interception return for a touchdown by Rett Robinson keyed a 17-0 start and Payson held off a late run by North Sanpete for a victory in Game 1.
American Fork 60, Granger 0
Maddux Madsen fired five touchdown passes and led the Cavemen to a 46-0 halftime lead in an easy win in American Fork.
Provo 7, Grantsville 2
Feitagai Lesa's 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the only score for Provo but it was enough to hold off Grantsville in the season opener.
Brighton 49, Pleasant Grove 24
Pleasant Grove jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead but couldn't hold on. Nic Staffieri threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Vikings.
Westlake 3, Hunter 0
Satchiel Hepworth's 26-yard field goal in the first quarter was the difference in a defensive struggle in West Valley City.
Wasatch 21, Park City 15
Adarius Edwards passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as Wasatch held off Park City for a road win.