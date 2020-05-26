Utah's best high school golfers were supposed to conclude their spring season nearly a month ago with their respective state tournaments.
Those tournaments, of course, had to be canceled as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 -- but the athletes are getting another chance to compete.
The Utah Section of the PGA is hosting two separate Spring Individual Championship events. The first will feature top 5A and 6A girls golfers and will take place Wednesday at Fox Hollow golf course in American Fork.
The 5A girls will tee off first beginning at 7 a.m., while the 6A girls will get underway at noon.
Lehi's Lila Galeai and Timpview's Sunbin Seo will be in the most high-profile group in the 5A competition, while Lone Peak's Berlin Long is slated to be in the top 6A group.
The second event will be at Rose Park golf course in Salt Lake City on June 3 and will feature girls golfers in the 1A through 4A classifications and 1A boys golfers.
"The Utah Section PGA is very excited to offer high school girls an individual championship for 2020," a press release about the event said. "The Utah PGA is pleased to honor the top 10 from each classification who will be selected as All-State First Team members."
Safety at the event is a top priority and the Utah PGA has emphasized the importance of maintaining proper social distancing for all athletes and spectators.
According to the rules on the the Utah PGA website, other precautions will include:
- No touching or moving of the flagsticks. Flagsticks are to remain in place.
- The hole will be modified to prevent the ball from going to the bottom of the cup.
- Rakes will be removed from the course. Footprints will be smoothed as well as possible with feet.
- For a ball that comes to rest in a bunker, the player may lift, clean and place their ball within one (1) club length no nearer to the hole and in the same bunker without penalty.
- Scores will be verbally confirmed and then read off to the scorer. He or she will read them back to ensure accuracy.
Pairings for the 5A/6A Spring Individual Championship are available at https://tinyurl.com/y92brvks.