American Fork senior midfielder Ruby Hladek has played a lot of soccer in her life but she’s experiencing this fall something she’s never done before.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Hladek said last week. “My family and I moved here from California so I could have a senior year and be able to play high school soccer. This is my first year of high school soccer because I used to just play club. It’s been a great experience. I’m so glad we’ve been able to make it happen. We’ve thought of every game as our last because we didn’t know with COVID-19 whether things would happen. It’s definitely been a journey but we’ve all stuck together and worked hard for each other. This is a great thing to have right now, so we are just enjoying it.”
She said that high school soccer is definitely different than club soccer but said she has really enjoyed it.
“It’s a great experience,” Hladek said. “It’s more social. You have this family around you. It’s so awesome because you are with each other all the time, at school and games and practice. It’s great. I love it.”
Now she’s gearing up for what she hopes are the final two games of this special season.
This is the final week of the 2020 girls soccer season and only two Utah Valley teams are still standing. Both American Fork and Pleasant Grove have their eyes set on the biggest prize in Class 6A.
“It would be incredible to have the opportunity to play for a championship,” Viking head coach Matt Embley said Monday. “Pleasant Grove has never made it past the semifinals in girls soccer and last year was the first time they had even made it that far. We talked the other day about playing for more than just the team. We talked about playing for PG nation and the community. The community has always really loved soccer but we haven’t been able to put it together on the girls side. We’ve had a lot of people talking to us about how exciting it would be for Pleasant Grove to make it to the championship game for the first time.”
This is a position both Region 4 teams are familiar with, since both made it to the semifinals in 2019 as well.
Pleasant Grove, which earned the No. 6-seed, had to go on the road and upset No. 3-seed Layton, 2-1, to get back to the semifinals.
He said his Viking squad has been through some ups and downs but has always believed it could compete with anyone.
“The hardest part this season for us has been navigating the COVID-19 restrictions,” Embley said. “We had a makeshift lineup for the first half of the season. We finally able to get our full squad back and made a couple of adjustments in our lineup, then we won seven of our last eight games. We’ve been on a pretty good streak recently. The chemistry has been really good with this group of girls.”
Now he hopes to see his girls prove it once again as they face No. 2-seed Davis in a rematch of the 2019 game that Pleasant Grove lost, 1-0.
“We have nine seniors on the team this year and the majority were playing in the semifinal game and were just heartbroken,” Embley said. “I think going into the game on Tuesday, we are pretty confident. We know that Davis is really a good team but we feel confident in our ability to possess the ball, to have multiple girls in on the attack and to make it difficult on other teams. We’re definitely really excited to get another opportunity to take on a really good, quality Davis team.”
While American Fork appears to have the easier game, since the Cavemen face No. 13-seed Fremont, the players and coaches know they can’t expect any game to be easy at this point in the season.
“It’s a great week,” American Fork head coach Derek Dunn said. “Whoever is in the way, you have to go through. We’ll come ready to go, ready to fight.”
Dunn feels like his squad has an edge since the semifinals will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium this year instead of at Juan Diego High School, which is the tradition semifinal venue.
“It’s a huge advantage for us to be playing on grass,” Dunn said. “Turf is not our friend. Juan Diego is a great place but the playing surface isn’t necessarily something you want to play on. To have an opportunity to go to Rio Tinto Stadium for the semifinals, I really appreciate the state for stepping up and doing a great job to make it a safe place for fans. That’s huge for these kids, so I’m really excited about that.”
Hladek has never played at the stadium but said she can’t wait for the opportunity.
“I’m so excited,” Hladek said. “Everyone has been telling me it’s such a cool feeling.”
The Cavemen will take the field at Rio Tinto Stadium first to face the Silverwolves Tuesday at 4 p.m., while Pleasant Grove will play Davis at 7 p.m.
The winners will advance to play for the 6A championship at Rio Tinto Stadium Friday at 8 p.m.