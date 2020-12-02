Here are the top girls soccer players in Utah Valley in 2020:
Player of the Year: Addie Gardner, Sr. F/MF, American ForkScored 15 goals and added 8 assists while spearheading the dynamic Caveman attack as a focal point for most of her career.
Offensive MVP: Avery Frischknecht, Jr. F, SpringvilleGifted finisher who notched 29 goals and helped propel the Red Devils to the Region 8 title.
Defensive MVP: Kara Dickey, Sr. D, American ForkSet the tone with her effort and positioning on the backline, making it tough for opponents to find openings.
Coach of the Year: Matt Embley, Pleasant GroveTook over and continued upward trajectory of Viking soccer with another run to the 6A semifinals.
2020 All-Valley Team (alphabetical order)
Abby Bloxham, Sr. GK, American ForkKey presence between the pipes for the Cavemen who stepped up for the 2020 season and kept her team in games.
Lataya Brost, Jr. F, TimpanogosExcellent scorer who could put the ball into the net in a variety of ways, pouring in 16 goals, and adding 10 assists.
Pyper Cuff, Sr. D, American ForkTough defender who took on the top wing players while also pressing forward to aid the Caveman attack.
Ally Dahl, Jr. MF/F, LehiTalented distributor who facilitated the Pioneer attack, finishing with 6 goals to go with 9 assists.
Presley Devey, Jr. F, Cedar ValleyExplosive offensive star who was almost impossible to stop, as evidenced by her 28 goals (No. 6 in the state).
Tatum Frazier, Jr. D, Lone PeakCrucial physical presence in the back for the Knights who was excellent on reading balls in the air.
Allie Fryer, Jr. F, Maple MountainPhenomenal finisher who notched 26 goals (No. 7 in the entire state) while also setting up her teammates (15 assists).
Ruby Hladek, Sr. MF, American ForkDynamic midfield athlete with excellent ball skills and vision who tallied 14 goals and 9 assists.
Sheridan Ligget, Jr. MF, Maple MountainThrilling playmaker who created for herself and for teammates on her way to 8 goals and 9 assists.
Catherine Miller, So. F, MaeserSpectacular goal-scorer who found the back of the net 22 times during the 2020 season.
Lox Neves, Jr. MF, SpringvilleDangerous wing who used her speed and athleticism to put pressure on opposing defenses, finishing with 12 goals.
CC Norman, Sr. F, Pleasant GroveScored eight goals but contributed immeasurable value to the entire team with her drive and ability.
Ellie Norton, Sr. MF, Lone PeakVital facilitator and leader who helped keep the Knights on track through the ups and downs of the season.
Sierra Pennock, Jr. F, TimpanogosSkillful presence with impressive field awareness as shown by her 15 assists (tied for fifth in the state) while also scoring 9 goals.
Sayler Schlosser, Jr. F, Lone PeakRelentless attacker who forced opposing defenses to be constantly aware of her position.
Kennedi Schmidt, Sr. F, LehiTremendous offensive presence who scored 14 goals and tallied 7 assists as she led the way for the Pioneers throughout the season.
Mattyn Summers, Sr. F, WestlakeAmazing finisher who was tough to stop in the attacking third, scoring 24 goals and notching 3 assists.