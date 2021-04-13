April has been an important fishing month for me since the late 1970s.
Back then, I spent almost all my fishing time at Utah Lake chasing walleyes. For those who remember those days, the Geneva “bubble up” was still producing warm water that drew white bass and walleyes like magnets to the 60 to 70-degree water in the immediate area surrounding the outlet.
Now, with the Geneva “bubble up” a thing of the distant past, I now look 4.5 hours (from Provo) to the southeast and Lake Powell for walleye action that rivals those months of yesteryear. Allow me to share how I tackle walleyes at Lake Powell in the springtime.
Lake Powell is full of walleyes. There is no daily limit and anglers that target walleyes have been known to take quite literally hundreds of filets home after just a few days on the water. I am going to write about three ways I target walleyes in the spring and where I look for them.
Most of my fishing at Lake Powell has been confined to the northern portion of the Lake from the Rincon to Hite. Now, with water levels the lowest we have seen for quite a few years, more prime walleye habitat is now visible yet still fishable.
Walleyes like rocky points and shallow flats. They mix well with smallmouth bass and at times occupy the same portion of the water column.
They are voracious eaters and will target everything that bass will eat, shad and crawfish being the main forage.
Grubs and Tubes
My first and best method to consistently catch post-spawn walleyes is to use 1/4-ounce tube jigs or grubs tipped with a piece of night crawler. I throw them on rock piles or rocky points that extend into 15 to 20 feet of water. These rocky points are found both in the mouths of major or minor bays and coves, and along the main channel, especially from Good Hope Bay north to lake’s end.
Some of my best walleye water is in Blue Notch, just north of Red Canyon. The key is to be very methodical with your casts and retrieves. At times, the walleyes will rush to bite but at other times, they will slowly discover your presentation and eventually eat. Use white or crawdad-colored tubes.
Crankbaits
Then next best way for me to target springtime walleyes is with deep-diving crankbaits. Crawdad and shad colors are my favorites.
I do something different than most anglers with these lures; I do not troll them but rather cast and retrieve in small, deep coves. An example would be at the back of Moki Canyon and once again, the Red Canyon and Blue Notch area.
My largest walleye caught at Lake Powell (an 8-pounder) was caught on a shad-colored crankbait in a small cove.
Drop Shot
The finals way I target walleyes in the spring is the drop shot. In order to effectively use this method, you must be in tune with your fish finder. Walleyes can be distinguished from smallmouth bass or even largemouth bass on your finder.
Walleyes are very depth specific. You will find walleyes in the same exact depth once you put one in the boat. The three specific depths in which I find walleyes in the spring are 15, 18, and 21 feet. Later in the year, they move to 30-35 feet.
The drop shot works extremely well on walleyes because if you use a 12-inch leader (the hook 12 inches above the 1/4 -once weight) you can place your lure right on top of the marks on your finder. I do not tip with night crawlers with the drop shot and I use shad-colored 4-inch worms as well as pink. Both colors work on different days.
April is a fantastic month to target walleyes at Lake Powell. And, although I miss the bubble up days of yore, the opportunity to bring home a freezer full of walleye filets harvested from one of most beautiful reservoirs in the world is hard to pass up.
Give it a try!