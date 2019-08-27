Port-a-pool

In this Aug. 24, 2019 photo, a tractor pulls a trailer that was converted into a swimming pool as it drives along the roads of El Infernal neighborhood in San Andres in the province of Pinar del Río, Cuba. The idea for the mobile tractor-pool was hatched by local parents, to make their kids happy and fight the harsh Caribbean heat. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)