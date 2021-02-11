The Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain has a status update: It is set to be expanded by 900,000 square feet with two new buildings.
"Since we first broke ground in 2018, we have continued to build and expand on this site, and we anticipate keeping construction crews busy for years to come, with approximately 1,500 workers on site at peak," according to a Facebook press release.
Approximately 4 million work hours have gone into construction with over 12,000 tons of steel and 100,000 cubic yards of concrete being used on site thus far.
Facebook also has worked to minimize the environmental impact of the construction, bringing more solar energy to Utah and investing in a project to restore water to the Provo River. The building will be run by 100% solar energy once completed.
"Facebook's sustainable expansion in Eagle Mountain shows the long-term commitment this global tech leader has to Utah," Governor Spencer Cox said. "Since 2018, this data center has been a tremendous boon to the local economy, and we're extremely grateful for Facebook's ongoing investment in our state."