Squire CEO Jonyce Bullock was one of two women to make Utah Business’ “CEOs of the Year” list.
Utah Business announced the top 18 CEOs in the state online in early March just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most businesses. When Bullock first found out about the recognition, weeks before the announcement, she said she was honored and excited.
Shortly after, however, she grappled with the idea that maybe she didn’t deserve what she had earned.
“I began to wonder if I really deserved it or if they had just chosen me because I’m a woman,” she said. “I really struggled with imposter syndrome. I ran the gamut of emotions.”
Imposter syndrome involves doubting accomplishments and fearing being exposed as a fraud. Bullock said when the online announcement initially went live, an image of a men’s suit was attached to the asset, causing backlash from online communities.
People were made, Bullock said, and argued that by using the image of a men’s suit Utah Business was implying that only men could be CEOs. The opposition argued there were no female CEOs in Utah, which further fueled Bullock’s belief that she didn’t earn the recognition.
“These people weren’t attacking me personally,” she said. “There wasn’t a single comment telling me I didn’t deserve it. It was just generic comments saying there aren’t enough women CEOs to get the award.”
Whenever Bullock recognizes feelings of doubt creeping into her mind, she refocuses, concentrates on the present and devises a plan to get from point A to point B.
“When I focus on my strengths, I’m not worrying about whether I deserve to be there or if I deserve a spot at the table,” Bullock said.
Her advice to other aspiring business leaders and CEOs is to learn their strengths, remain focused on what they can provide to their companies and never be afraid to take a seat at the table.
Bullock didn’t stray far from her Orem home after graduating from Mountain View High School in 1996 and enrolling in Brigham Young University’s accounting program. Before graduating with her Master of Accountancy in 2000, Bullock secured a tax internship at Squire in 1999.
From her first experience working at Squire, Bullock knew it was the perfect company for her.
“I fell in love with the work and the company, and I loved what we were doing and really wanted to stay,” she said. “So when I graduated, I went to work for Squire kind of full-time.”
Bullock was hired on as a staff accountant from 1999 to 2004, provided accounting services to small to medium size businesses. She was originally hired on as a full-time employee but by the time graduation came and went, Bullock had discovered she was half-way through her first pregnancy.
A few months after she joined Squire full-time, Bullock’s son was born and she moved to part-time status for sometime, bouncing back and forth between part-time and full-time employment while her children grew up.
“You can still build a career and be adaptable with children,” she said. “You don’t have to be all the way in or all the way out. You can be in both places. When I graduated college, it was the beginning of both my family and my career.”
Five years after joining Squire, she was promoted from staff accountant to supervisor in the technology department, helping the company’s clients set up QuickBooks accounting information systems.
She retained that position until November of 2006, where she was promoted once again to manager, returning to Squire full time while her children attended school.
In 2011, Bullock became the first female partner at Squire where she specialized in outsourced accounting functions and implemented information systems through the advisory department, which had naturally evolved from the technology department she had been a part of years earlier.
A month into being a partner, Bullock became the lead over the department as a whole, where she stayed for 7 years until she became the managing partner and CEO in 2018.
Bullock said in her short 3-year time as CEO of Squire, she had learned so much, but there are things she wishes she would have been prepared for going in.
“I wish that somebody would have told me more to plan for the unexpected,” Bullock said. “It is interesting to sit back and look at all that had happened over these past three months.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, economic recession, riots and earthquakes, Bullock said the most difficult challenge she has faced so far is change management.
As technology significantly changes the world, the accounting industry as a whole is looking to adapt to the needs of its clients in order to maintain its relevancy while competing with software and companies that allow people to do their taxes on their own.
“Needs are changing,” she said. “The world is becoming more global. In my role, now, I don’t do accounting anymore, instead I help everyone manage the changes in the accounting profession.”
Squire and Co. is a certified public accounting company established in Orem in 1973 and has been listed as one of the best companies to work for in 2019 by Utah Business. The company also has offices in Salt Lake City.