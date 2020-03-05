For the 30th anniversary of the film “The Hunt for Red October,” Paramount Home Entertainment has just released the movie on beautiful 4K. This story takes viewers on an intense Jack Ryan escapade from the best-selling novelist Tom Clancy.
If you think of James Bond when you hear the name Sean Connery, then you have a great surprise. Connery has many other characters on his resume other than simply Bond, James Bond. And in this film he is an interesting and intriguing Soviet submarine captain that leads the Soviets and Americans on an intense escapade. As the captain of the new Soviet sub Red October, he is a conundrum for the Americans. While most people think he is leading his high- powered sub to the coast of America for an attack, it is CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) who feels Captain Ramius’ intention is to defect.
There have been many Jack Ryan movies and a TV series, with various actors portraying the legendary character: Harrison Ford, Baldwin, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and John Krasinski. Everyone has his or her favorite among this amazing list.
Connery’s great characters other than Bond include Raisuli in “The Wind and the Lion,” Robin Hood in “Robin and Marian,” Professor Henry Jones in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” King Arthur in “First Knight,” and Allan Quartermain in “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” to name just a few.
The 4K Anniversary release showcases the amazing effects, for which the film garnered an Academy Award. Connery was nominated for a BAFTA award for his performance in the film.
The 4K release includes a 4K disc as well as a Blu-ray disc and a digital copy code.
If you are interested in an intense, well-written and well-acted drama, you cannot go wrong with this film. Tom Clancy had written some of the most interesting as well as detailed espionage stories and many of them have been brought to life on screen. Even after his death in 2013, the Jack Ryan legacy lives on and the character originated by Clancy has a new life.
While “The Hunt for Red October” is a Jack Ryan film, the emphasis and the character that attracts the attention of viewers is definitely Captain Ramius. Connery gives an excellent performance in this high-impact film.