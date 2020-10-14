Elaine Packard Groneman
1927 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our sweet angel mother, Grammy, and dear friend, Elaine Packard Groneman Cox. From our arms to many loved ones on the other side of the veil, Mom passed peacefully October 9, 2020 at the age of 93.
Mom loved her country and her vibrance and sparkling smile lit up the room, so it makes sense that she was born July 4, 1927. Celebrating her life with fireworks, family gatherings and homemade ice cream was one of our many family traditions. Raised in Kuna, ID by loving parents, Owen Earl and Clara May Packard, the 4th of 6 children, Beatrice, Art, Larry, Jeannie and Lowene.
Raised on a farm, she learned the ethics of hard work. Dedication, determination and, dependability was a measure of her attributes. As a young girl, she loved playing softball and swimming in the canal. Of course, "she walked a mile uphill in snow up to her knees (both ways) to get to school every day". Taught by her mother, she developed musical talent at a young age and shared her passion of music throughout her life. Her life was extended numerous times as she suffered many serious illnesses as a child. One year after graduating from Kuna High School, she moved to, Provo UT where she met her future husband, Paul S Groneman. On June 18, 1947, they were sealed in the Idaho Fall's Temple. They made their home in Orem, UT where together they raised their 4 children, Gary, Gerry, David and Polly. They worked hard as Dad successfully completed many years of Medical school. They shared many interests together. Ballroom dance, the symphony, BYU sport events, archeology, and arrowhead hunting, were just a few. Summers were spent with family, camping on Boulder Mountain, combing the desert, boating and fishing. They loved a beautiful yard and tended many gardens.
Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her Heavenly Father and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She shared her testimony often. She served in various positions, but most often as her Ward and Stake Organist, and Chorister. Her first calling as Sunday school pianist was at the tender age of 8. This was the beginning of her lifelong service until her 92nd year. She was pleased to serve as organist in 3 Temple Districts, mortuaries, and other church denominations. Mom composed volumes of music, wrote poetry, learned how to read and write braille and enjoyed painting ceramics with her dear sister Jeannie. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and learned to tat. She loved to read, and had a great thirst for learning. In her later years, each Sunday as her wonderful Bishop helped her off the organ bench and walked her safely to her car, she had a question for him. Between he and the Stake President they would 'usually' find the answers she was searching. If not, they reassured her, that one day when she passed from mortality, she would certainly have the knowledge she so desired.
Mom worked in the BYU Music Dept. for several years, and then with the US Senate. Later in life, Mom was married to Merrill Cox and they made their home in Spanish Fork, UT. She never missed an opportunity to express her gratitude for the kind and loving actions of others and made sure each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were remembered on birthdays and special occasions throughout their lives.
Mom is survived by daughter Polly (Kenny) Stoddard, daughter in Law Renee Groneman, 5 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and sister in law, Marilyn. What a wonderful re-union with her loved one's on the other side of the veil as she took her last breath in mortality. Many loved ones that have waited so long to be re-united.
A special thank you to her amazing family, extended family, Bishopric, Ministering family, ward and stake members, and kind neighbors. Their love and service blessed her life immeasurably. Also to our wonderful friends with Utah Home Health and Hospice, for their dear friendships, service and care. You will always be remembered.
Mother
To one who bears the sweetest name
And adds a luster to the same
Who shares my joys
Who cheers when sad
The greatest friend I ever had.
Long life to her, for there's no other
Can take the place of my
Dear Mother....
Sweet dreams to our angel Elaine.... God Be With You till We Meet Again. We love and miss you dearly. Thank you for your constant love and support.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be appreciated.