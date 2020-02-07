June Yavonne Prater Houghton

1939-2020
Born on July 2, 1939, to Julia Gertrude Clements and James Clayton Prater in Mobile, Alabama. Passed away on February 5, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. She was an only child. Leo Conk became her beloved step father after the passing of her father.
June was born and raised in the south and graduated from High School in Cincinnati, OH in 1956. It was there she met her future husband, Lyman Houghton, who was serving in the Great Lakes Mission. After high school, she went to BYU, where they started dating. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 19, 1958 and lived 58 wonderful years together before his passing on October 5, 2016.
June worked as a secretary at the Spanish Fork Junior High for 30 years, where she pursued her passion for helping the youth. She impacted thousands of lives helping them through some of their most challenging years.
June loved her three boys, all of her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. She spent a lifetime cheering them on at sporting events, rodeos, and other activities. She also loved their spouses and was always there in any time of need, no matter the difficulty or sacrifice.
June has a strong testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ. She served well in the Church, where she held many callings, including serving in several Relief Society and Young Women presidencies and supporting her husband as he served in eight Bishoprics.
June is survived by 3 sons, Bradley Ray (Vikki), Brett Lyman (Christine), and Jed Clayton, 15 grandchildren, Kailey, Morgan, Jadeth, Josten, Jared, Sabelle, Hannah, Landon, Destiny, Alexis, Brittany, Adison (Mitchell), Clarence, Cooper, and Caitlin, and 8 great grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held in her honor Monday, February 10th, 11 a.m. at SF 7th Ward, 761 E. 400 N. Spanish Fork, with a viewing at the same location on February 9th from 6-8 p.m. and February 10th from 9:30-10:30 a.m..
Online condolences @ legacyfunerals.com.