Zachary James Roberts came into this world 3 weeks late in August of 1998 in Madison Wisconsin and passed away decades too soon this December in Orem Utah.
Zachary had a wonderful vibrant laugh and a philosophical mind that was eager to better understand the world and his place within it. Zach loved chess and any game that had strategy at its core. He loved playing video games with family and friends, was designing an RPG with friends, and played in some competitive StarCraft tournaments. Armored Combat was a true passion for Zach and he won national medals with his team and loved the camaraderie and joy of this aggressive sport. Most of all Zach loved his sister, brother, and dog and treasured time with the people he cared about talking medieval history or playing a board game.
Zach is survived by his parents, Jason Roberts and Michele and Jason Bates, his brother Mikey and sister Becca; grandparents Judi and Keith Roberts and step grandparents Chrys and Dave Allen; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Mike and Marci Jones and great-grandparents Gwen and Heber Mehr.
His parents would like to thank their family, friends and the community for the outpouring of love during this difficult time. We feel that instead of sending those expressions to us we'd prefer to help others cope in a meaningful way and have set up a donation fund in Zach's name to raise funds for NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and help others struggling with mental illness and their families. The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-zachary-james-roberts?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1The family will not be doing funeral services but instead spreading his ashes so he can rest in peace in his favorite place on earth: Alaska.
Twenty-two years was not enough. We love you right up to the moon and back.