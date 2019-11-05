A few weeks ago my husband and I enjoyed a great vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Amid the adventures or off-roading tours, parasailing, swimming with dolphins and sea lions, shopping, sightseeing and walking the city, we also enjoyed incredible food wherever we went. Naturally, a large portion — OK, maybe all of it — was seafood. Lobster, shrimp, mussels, clams, sea bass and more, were all part of our diet for the week.
Since returning back to Utah, I’ve been craving some of those amazing seafood recipes. One of my favorite dishes was the perfect combination of cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped shrimp. The combination of three of my favorite foods was truly culinary perfection that I can’t wait to replicate. Time to find some other amazing shrimp recipes — baked, fried and grilled.
Here are a few favorites. For more, visit our Money-Saving Recipes Pinterest board.
Baked
When time is short while trying to whip something up for dinner, shrimp is always an amazing option. Shrimp is one of the quickest proteins to prepare and cook. Bake up a pan of deliciously seasoned shrimp and you can enjoy a beautiful meal of garlicky baked shrimp, shrimp tacos, shrimp salad and more. Toss some shrimp on a sheet pan with some little red potatoes, corn on the cob and some sausage for a perfect seafood dinner.
If you love shrimp scampi, try this recipe for Garlic Parmesan Roasted Shrimp. Combine 4 tablespoons of olive oil with 4 cloves of pressed garlic, 1/2 teaspoon each of dried oregano, dried basil and salt, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and the zest of one lemon. Add 2 pounds of prepped shrimp and toss. Cover with plastic and marinate in the fridge for three hours. Toss shrimp with 1/2 cup grated Parmesan and bake in a 9-by-13 pan at 400 degrees for 8 minutes.
Fried
When I was first introduced to the tastiness of shrimp as a youth, it was in the form of perfectly fried pieces of the shellfish. Dipped in spicy cocktail sauce, I have always enjoyed feasting on a handful of crispy fried shrimp. Even though my taste buds have matured, I enjoy new twists on the traditional fried version. For instance, I love Japanese tempura shrimp, spicy “bang bang-style,” and coconut shrimp.
Looking to cut carbs, I can’t wait to try this Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp recipe. Combine 1/2 tablespoon olive oil with juice from 1 lemon, 1 teaspoon lemon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon paprika and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Add 12 ounces uncooked medium prepped shrimp and toss to coat. Place shrimp in the 400-degree preheated air fryer. Cook until pink and firm, about six to eight minutes. For extra flavor, pour extra marinade over the shrimp in the air fryer before cooking.
Grilled
Shrimp is a perfect protein to pop onto a hot grill. The simplicity, fast cook time and variety of recipe ideas make shrimp a great reason to fire up the grill, no matter what weather looks like outside. Pull out the bamboo skewers and feed shrimp onto a kebab with thick slices of peppers and onions for a healthy, light dinner. Toss into a grill pan with lemon, garlic and Parmesan cheese for an easy entree.
Add a little Italian flavor to your shellfish with this Pesto Grilled Shrimp. In a food processor, pulse 1/2 cup packed basil with 1 small clove of garlic, 1 tablespoon of pine nuts, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Marinate 1 pound of shrimp in the pesto for at least 20 minutes. Skewer the shrimp and grill over medium-high heat until cooked, about two to three minutes per side.
— Jennifer Durrant