Whether you're reading this feature on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or even the weekend after Christmas, it's not too late to treat your family to a wonderful, luxurious holiday breakfast. Some of the best Christmas memories can be found around the kitchen table enjoying a delicious breakfast or brunch. What's even better is when that meal is a breeze to prepare.
Breakfast casseroles are always a sure-fire Christmas morning hit and come in both savory and sweet versions. But there are some years when I really just love the idea of traditional sourdough waffles, fluffy blueberry pancakes, or the crispy edges of perfectly cooked French Toast. Here are some great ideas for all three Christmas breakfast ideas - sweet, savory and traditional. For more, visit our Christmas board on Pinterest.
Sweet
A pan of warm, gooey cinnamon rolls is always a welcome sight, and smell, on a snowy, wintry Christmas morning. And, if your family hasn't completely overdosed on all things sweet this holiday season, a pan of sticky buns, slice of warm coffee cake, spoonful of eggnog French toast bake or a piece of fruit-filled buttermilk breakfast cake all sound like options sure to please your entire family.
Try these easy Crockpot Cinnamon Rolls. Slice 2 cans of refrigerated cinnamon rolls into quarters and place inside a greased crockpot. Set icing containers aside. In a bowl, whip 3 eggs, 1/2 cups half and half, 3 tablespoons maple syrup, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon nutmeg. Pour over rolls. Spread one icing container over the mixture. Cook on low for 3 1/2 hours. Spread second icing container over rolls and cool for five minutes before serving.
Savory
Salty bacon fried to a perfect crisp. A cheesy omelet. A homemade breakfast sandwich. Biscuits and gravy. And a salty potato hash. If the holiday sweets overload has been too much this season, try serving up a savory breakfast or brunch menu this year. You can make omelets for a crowd, bacon and egg hash brown muffin and even breakfast burritos.
Try a new twist on an egg and sausage sandwich. Spread out 2 packages of crescent rolls, overlapping as you go on a pizza stone or cookie sheet. Press edges together. Add layers of your favorite pre-cooked breakfast fillings like scrambled eggs, sausage and cheese. Tuck the crescent roll strips up and pinch to catch the inside of the dough creating a wreath. Top with an egg wash and bake for 18-20 minutes at 375 degrees.
Traditional
Pancakes, waffles and French toast are always breakfast crowd-pleasers and when made with a little extra Christmas love, that pile of shortcakes and Belgian waffle topped with extra treats like berries and whipped cream are just a bit more special. Even the comfort of steel-cut oatmeal is a welcomed treat on Christmas morning with extra dashes of cinnamon and topped with fresh blueberries and homemade brown sugar granola crumble.
This year try sheet pan pancakes where everyone can get their favorite mix-ins added. Pour your favorite pancake mix into a parchment-lined jellyroll sheet pan. Add in your family's favorite ingredients like bananas, chocolate chips, strawberries, blueberries and more. Customize each section of the sheet pan to make it even easier to serve your crowd. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.
-- Jennifer Durrant