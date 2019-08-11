Granulated sugar is poured in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. A new study released Monday details how the sugar industry worked to downplay emerging science linking sugar and heart disease. It's the latest installment of an ongoing project by a former dentist to reveal the industry's decades-long attempt to influence science. The Sugar Association said it questions the author's attempt to play into current anti-sugar sentiment. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)