Andy Warhol once said, “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes.”
It turns out that, for a lot of people, this has become true. With all of the different stages provided by social media, anyone who wants to can be famous for at least that amount of time.
However, there is also a very large population of “invisible” people who really never get attention, or noticed, just for being who they are or for what they contribute to others around them.
That is why I am giving a wonderful man whom we lost this week, David Pola, his 15 minutes or however long it takes to read this column today.
When David was born in 1971, he already had a lot of things working against him. A lot of his history is unrecorded, but due to his diagnosis, he, like many other children born with developmental disabilities at the time, was placed in the American Fork Training School, now known as the Utah State Developmental Center.
I am speculating that the reason David was later placed in a group home was a result of the push for deinstitutionalization that started to take place in the 1970s and ‘80s. Around the age of 14, David was placed in a residential home with three other young men with disabilities.
In looking over a psychological assessment that was performed when he was 17, the assessor noted that “during the evaluation procedure, David engaged in a lot of silly behavior,” and that — until this week, when he passed away — is how he will be best remembered.
In 2003, David later moved into a professional parent home where he spent the majority of his life. Although he always maintained a very positive relationship with his biological family, he became very close to the Mackay family.
Barbra Mackey said “from the outside, David may appear as just a disabled adult male with some cute physical features, but he is much more.” The Mackey family recalls David’s greatest attributes as his substantial sense of humor, always smiling and trying to get a reaction from others.
He has the most innocent and pure sense of love for others. When he would see someone who was distressed he would move toward that person and give them a hug. A baby crying nearby could cause him to burst into tears and want to know what was wrong.
He was a peacemaker by providing comfort to others, healing sadness and bringing joy. He would tell family members “don’t be mad” when he could sense an argument.
“David Pola lived a life of consequence, and he impacted many during his time as part of our family,” Barbra Mackey said.
Unfortunately, 3 years ago, the Mackay family had to move to Texas for work and were unable to take David with them. That is when a long-term staff, Kareena Beardall, became licensed as a professional parent. David has spent his last 3 years with her.
Kareena refers to David as “an angel” and remembers “how he brought so much love and joy into so many people’s lives.” She also remembers that “he was happy, a big tease and enjoyed life to the fullest.”
Kassidy Lowe, one of David’s long-term staff at RISE reminisced: “He was always asking you if you were OK. It was very intuitive to the feelings of others and seemed to feel what they felt. He made friends easily and loved to tease.”
It’s the way that David affected people around him, even strangers, that inspired me to write this tribute. It is for all of the people in our neighborhoods, offices, schools and churches that we see every day but maybe don’t take the time to get to know.
Although there is no way to include all of the sentiments by David’s friends and family, I hope that by introducing David, it will shine a light on all those like him who have so much to give. I encourage you to take the time to get to know them because there are many other “David’s” in the world who have a lot to give and ask for nothing in return.
Christopher Reeve defined a hero as “an ordinary individual who finds the strength to preserve and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”
Even with the obstacles in David’s life, he still cared more about others and how they felt, he brought laughter to everyone around him, and he left those whose lives he touched with a memory of that unforgettable laugh and amazing smile.
David you will be missed by all of us who knew you and worked with you.