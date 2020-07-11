AMERICAN FORK
AFYT presents ‘Disney Frozen Jr.” — The American Fork Youth Theater along with Timpanogos Arts Foundation will present “Disney Frozen Jr.” at 5 and 7 p.m. on July 16-18 at the Dan Valentine Theater, 839 E. 900 North. Tickets are $7 for people 12 and older and $5 for children 3-11. As part of health guidelines, patrons will be required to wear face coverings and social distance between groups and parties. Other protocols include reduced seating capacity, staff wearing masks and extra sanitization. Please stay home if you are sick. For more information, contact Koreen at 801-368-5908 or email hansenfamily@yahoo.com. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2Zg2S1r.
AFVA Drawing Class — Artist, graphic designer and illustrator Chuck Gilliam will teach drawing techniques as part of “Painting with Colored Pencils” on Saturdays, beginning July 18 through Aug. 1, at the Arts Center, 53 W. Main St. Students will learn how to draw animals and nature. Classes are for students 12 years and older. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies. The class will following health precautions, including social distancing and sanitization. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3i5Pogs.
July summer art camps — American Fork Visual Arts has three art camps scheduled for early July at the Arts Center, 53 W. Main St., with morning sessions for children 8 to 11 years old and early afternoon sessions for anyone 12 years and older. Drawing with Jeff Bushman is set for July 6-8, Oils with Gunther Haidenthaller will run from July 13-15 and Chuck Gilliam will lead a drawing camp from July 20-22. Each camp is $40 and includes all supplies. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
Upcoming Summer Art Camps and Classes — American Fork Visual Arts will present a series of summer art camps and classes for children 8 years old and older from June 1 through August at the Timpanogos Art Foundation’s Art Center. These social distancing ready events will feature limited class sizes in a safe and clean classroom. For more information, visit http://americanforkarts.com/tickets-registration.
Library events — American Fork Library is open for grab-and-go services from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Curbside holds pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Practice social distancing, wear a face mask, directly supervise your children and keep your visit to 15-20 minutes. For more information, please visit https://afcity.org/203/Library.
CEDAR HILLS
Karate classes — Anyone ages 6 and up can take part in twice-weekly classes that combine the essential basics — traditional karate drills, basic tumbling and basic self-defense. Classes cost $100 and are on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Cedar Hills Rec Center. The next series of classes starts July 6 and runs through Aug. 5. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/karate.
Pickleball clinics — Suzee Anderson, a certified PPR pickleball teaching instructor, is offering two-hour clinics at Harvey Park covering different aspect of the game. Two different levels will be offered — 3.0 at 8 a.m. and 3.5 at 10:30 a.m. The July 18 clinic will look at the transition zone. The Aug. 15 clinic will be on strategy and court position. Each clinic will be $55. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/suzeepickleball.
Food Truck Rally — Each Wednesday night, the Food Truck League of Utah will coordinate a food truck rally at Harvey Park.
Bowling lessons for kids — Cedar Hills Recreation, in partnership with Jack & Jill Lanes, will offer six weekly bowling lessons for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade at 2 p.m. on Mondays from the beginning of July to the end of August at Jack & Jill Lanes. The $40 registration fee includes games, instruction and shoe rental. For more information, visit http://www.cedarhills.org/bowling.
HIGHLAND
Library programs in the park — This summer, the library will be offering Story Time, Junior Explorers and Tween STEM Programs at Town Center Meadows Park each Wednesday. The programs are limited to Highland Library card holders and pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.highlandcity.org/117/Children.
LINDON
Senior bus — The Lindon Senior Center has a bus and is able to offer rides to and from the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This is available for Lindon resident seniors. Pick-ups are between 10 and 11 a.m. Drop-offs are between 1 and 2 p.m. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance. Contact the Senior Center front desk at (801) 769-8625.
PAYSON
Volunteer at the library — Friends of the Payson Library notes that residents can volunteer for an hour or less each month to help the library meet the needs of children and patrons. Volunteers are asked to offer ideas and support the group’s yearly book sale. People interested in volunteering may contact library director Dona Gay, Brittany Johnson at (801) 609-4078, Ann Humpherys at (801) 465-0941, or Steve Southwick at (801) 822-1705.
PROVO
Library open under limited hours — The Provo City Library is open under limited hours. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be special hours for at-risk patrons from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Patrons are encouraged to following recommended health protocols, including remaining at least 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask and staying home if showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Patrons are still encouraged to utilize curbside pick-up for materials. For more information, including limited computer and meeting room use, visit https://bit.ly/3dhcnlA.
Mental health support groups — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Utah Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness has suspended its twice-monthly support groups from 7-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in the Heninger Administration Building at the Utah State Hospital, 1300 E. Center St. The NAMI Utah office is closed until further notice. The NAMI Mentor phone line will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at (801) 323-9900 or (877) 230-6264. More information is available at http://namiut.org.
SANTAQUIN
Senior Companion Program — Do you need help getting to the store, doctor or other appointments? The Senior Companion Program can help. Volunteers can help run errands or visit. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion. Volunteers needed — The Senior Companion Program needs seniors, age 55 and older, to serve other seniors. Volunteers will receive a $200 stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers must be income-eligible and be willing to serve 15 or more hours per week. For information, call (801) 851-7767 or visit http://utahcountyhealth.org/seniorcompanion.
SARATOGA SPRINGS
Community Orchestra — The Saratoga Springs Community Orchestra holds practices on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the city offices, 1307 N. Commerce Drive. The orchestra will be preparing for Saratoga Splash Days and the December holiday concerts.
SPANISH FORK
Recreation news — NOTE: Starting dates may be delayed or activities canceled due to COVID-19. July 16: Youth Fall Soccer registration ends (grades K-9). July 16: Youth Flag Football registration ends (grades 3-6). July 17: Speedy Spaniard 10K and Mile Run. Register online at http://runnercard.com. July 28: Women’s Fall Soccer (6 on 6) early registration ends. July 30: Men’s Flag Football early registration ends. July 31: Adult (mens and co-ed) Fall Softball early registration ends. For more information, see http://spanishfork.org or call Spanish Fork Recreation at (801) 804-4600.
SPRINGVILLE
Library open with express hours — The Springville Library is open to the public for modified services and hours. Express hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays with an hour for seniors and at-risk people from 11 a.m. to noon. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patrons are asked to limit visits to 30 minutes or less and to bring as few family members as possible. Patrons are asked not to enter if they or a member of their household is ill. For more information, visit https://springville.org/library.
UTAH COUNTY
Upcoming blood drives — As hospitals resume nonurgent and elective procedures, The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting http://redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All those who donate during the month of July will be entered for a chance to win an authentic movie prop replica package from “Wonder Woman 1984.” Due to the coronavirus, additional precautions have been implemented, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff. Upcoming drives in Utah County include: American Fork: July 11; Eagle Mountain: July 10 and 16; Goshen: July 16; Highland: July 14 and 16; Lehi: July 11 and 14; Orem: July 13 and 18; Provo: July 6, 12 and 20; Salem: July 16; Saratoga Springs: July 6; Springville: July 14 and 16.
Foster grandparents sought — Utah County is seeking senior volunteers to serve as foster grandparents. Volunteers must be limited-income individuals at least 55 years old and able to serve 15 or more hours per week. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors and caregivers for children and youth at schools, hospitals, youth centers and similar organizations. Volunteers receive a non-taxable stipend, paid personal leave, transportation reimbursement, ongoing training and more. For more information or if you or someone you know would like to participate, call (801) 851-7784.
Utah County Home Visit Programs in need of donations — Utah County Health Department home visit programs are running low on donated resources such as baby blankets and diapers. The health department is asking Utah County community members to consider donating items or organizing service projects to assist in providing donations. The items most needed are new receiving blankets or small quilts and diapers. Other welcomed items include: infant “onesies,” knit hats and infant-appropriate board books. Items should be in new condition. Donations may be dropped off Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the following health department locations: Provo — 151 S. University Ave., Suite 1610, American Fork — 599 S. 500 East. Questions about the home visit programs should be directed to Bonnie Hardy at (801) 851-7026.