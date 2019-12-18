When BYU grad Mark Rober made his glitter bomb to prank a year and a half ago, he drew inspiration from the movie “Home Alone."
This year, with the help of the movie’s star Macaulay Culkin to improve on his design.
Last Christmas, Rober created a device to pay back people who steal packages from porches. The device was placed inside a box, and when opened, set off a “glitter bomb,” spraying the thief with ultra fine glitter. The device also intermittently sprays fart spray, making for a smelly punishment.
This year, the former NASA scientists' glitter bomb got an upgrade. The upgrade included a redesigned interior box, wide screen phone angles, twice as much fart spray, fake police scanner audio and audio countdowns.
The fart spray also had an upgrade to make the it smell even worse.
Last year’s package paid homage to the “Home Alone” film with the address label, but this year they also took the “Home Alone” references to another level with the help of Caulkin.
The fake package looked to have a pair of headphones in it called the Buzz 700s, named after Caulkin’s brother in the film, and the package even included a photo of Buzz’s girlfriend from the film wearing the headphones.
The audio sequences in the package also includes the well-known phrase from the movie “Keep the change you filthy animal.”
The video includes the thieves' reactions as the package pranks ensued.
Rober's video was one of the top trending videos on YouTube Wednesday, and garnered more than 18 million views by Wednesday morning.