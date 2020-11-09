The popularity of public art has come to Orem in the form of a large mural located at the east end of University Place and featured on the north exterior wall next to Al’s Sporting Goods.
The Woodbury Corporation, owners of University Place commissioned artist Joseph Toney to do the mural. Al’s Sporting Goods joined in the sponsorship, as did two of its merchandisers, Vortex Optical and Yeti.
“My focus was on animals and the imagery of nature in Utah County,” Toney said. “It shows the support of the outdoor lifestyle.”
The mural features two ospreys, the Mount Timpanogos ridgeline and two cutthroat trout. The ospreys represent Vortex, with the optical eye for hunting, and the trout represent Yeti and all of the outdoor equipment it sells.
“Utah County is an infinite source of inspiration,” Toney said. “This is my first project in Utah County.”
Toney is based in Salt Lake City, and doing murals makes up about 70% of his business. He has painted public art murals in New York, Colorado, Utah and other areas around the country.
“It’s cool to see this kind of public art happening in Utah County,” Toney said. “It becomes a way finder for people and inspires young artists.”
“We were looking for ways to make the University Place property more beautiful,” Barbara Woodbury Feeley said.
Feeley is the director of operations of TopAd Media — Woodbury Corporation’s out-of-house advertising business — and Compass Outdoor. She oversees the operations, reporting and relationships for outdoor advertising signage throughout Utah, Idaho and Nevada.
“We saw an opportunity with Al’s on the north side wall of their building,” Feeley said. “We were surprised when Yeti and Vortex said they would sponsor the mural.”
The week of Nov. 9, while supplies last, people are invited to get a selfie in front of the mural and post to their social medias using the hashtag”#UPMURAL.”
If customers show their posts and same-day receipts totaling $200 from any stores or restaurants at University Place to the customer service desk, they can pick up a limited edition, exclusive t-shirt designed by the muralist. If they spend $500 or more, they get a limited edition Yeti tumbler with custom-etched, mural-inspired art from the artist.
At random throughout the week, University Place will also choose social media users who have posted a selfie with the hashtag to win a shirt or mug.