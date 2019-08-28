Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation warn the traffic is going to be unholy on Thursday night as thousands of fans swarm to the annual Brigham Young University versus University of Utah football game in Provo.
Drivers should plan for delays of up to an hour on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday evening, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
"You are going to have to give yourself more time to get through those construction projects," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.
To avoid the traffic, UDOT officials recommended using the FrontRunner or the Utah Valley Express when traveling to and from the LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The Utah Transit Authority added two FrontRunner trains that will depart Provo one hour after the game ends, and the Utah Valley Express service continues after midnight.
Along I-15, lanes may be shifted and narrower due to several construction projects underway near Lehi, from Riverdale to Layton and from Salt Lake City to Draper.
"If possible, fans should consider leaving earlier in the afternoon to avoid the evening commute," the press release stated.
The regularly scheduled overnight lane closures for the projects will be suspended until at least an hour after the game ends to help traffic flow more smoothly, the press release reported.
"We'll try to provide as many green lights as we can down by the stadium to get people in and out as quickly as possible," Gleason said.
Drivers should use Orem Center Street, University Parkway and University Avenue exits to avoid UDOT construction along 500 West and Bulldog Boulevard in Provo.
"Engineers will be monitoring conditions and adjusting signal timing to accommodate heavy traffic before kickoff and after the game," officials stated.
The highly anticipated football game is scheduled to begin 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.