Provo residents asked the Municipal Council to take more time to develop an intent statement on the master plan for southwest Provo during Tuesday’s council meeting.
After listening to residents and some council discussion, council members, instead of voting on the intent statement before them, unanimously voted to send it back to the Planning Commission.
The main concern was the efforts of the Land Use Committee that drew up maps on what diversified housing should look like did not fully fit or comply with the intent statements as written, or vice versa.
“There are too many restrictions already,” said Becky Bogdin, of the Lakeview South neighborhood.
In reference to seeking diversified housing, Bogdin noted that meant three different housing types, not three different kinds of townhomes.
Discussion on what development should look like on the west side of Provo has been a point of discussion for several years.
In 2016, the council appointed a west side planning committee. In 2017 the committee recommended, and the council adopted, west side policies for everything from agriculture, sustainable residential development and commercial amenities to protection of wetland and sensitive area.
By 2018 the southwest future land use map was created and adopted.
In defense of developers, it was mentioned that acreage often determines how diversified they can build, from cottages, to townhomes and large single-family homes with open space.
The market is pricing developers out of building homes that are diversified or even affordable for most local incomes, according to comments made during the meeting.
It was reported to the council that a current development waiting in the wings for southwest Provo, going by current market values, would have single, detached family homes starting at $950,000, shared driveway homes in the development would start at $650,000 and twin homes would start at $500,000.
That brought up the question of having different types of homes in an area that would help all levels of income, from nice mobile home parks, 800-square-foot homes, to large mansions.
That is what is shown on the diversified land use maps but the tools as described in the intent papers do not allow some of these desires to intersect and potentially causes NIMBY-ism.
When asked what he thought the definition of NIMBY-ism (not in my back yard) is, Bill Peperone, a city planner and director of Community Development, said, “They (residents) resist change in planning situations. People opposed (to development) because it is different then what they have."
Councilman David Harding said NIMBY-ism comes from residents that may think a project is a good idea, but it doesn’t belong near them.
A Provo resident who works for developer D.R. Horton, who wants to build in the area, said they have the ability to do a mix of housing, but they feel the whole intent statement should be taken back to the Planning Commission for a deeper dive into what the residents want and the city can do.
“The map is good and shows variety,” she said. “But the policies restrict us. We need more clarification.”
The policies, as written, push developers to spot zone and they can’t make a cohesive community with transitions. The request was for more flexibility.
One of the biggest complaints from the developers is the time it takes to get entitlements taken care of. According to the D.R. Horton representative, it used to take three months. Now it takes two years for developers to get entitlements.
Several side discussions included potentials for diversity of housing similar to Daybreak, a large planned community of over 4,000 acres in the southwest area of the Salt Lake Valley.
Resident Rick Smith, who served on the land use map committee, told council members they are looking at a different proposal than what was on the map and they should not be rushed into voting when the public still should be giving input.
“Study the heck out of this thing,” Smith said.
Councilman George Handley agreed. “We stand in need of clarification,” he said.
It feels like this is the map versus the policy, he added.
Harding’s concern is he doesn’t want to see current developers get approved without a mixture of housing while the council is still trying to figure it out.