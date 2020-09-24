A Springville man was arrested under the suspicion of several counts of felony child exploitation Wednesday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTipline report from Facebook on July 1.
Included in the report, officials were provided with at least six images of child sexual abuse material that depicted nude prepubescent female children in sexual positions.
The CyberTipline report also provided authorities with the user account’s information as well as the Internet protocol addresses associated with the account.
Officials were able to use that information to trace the account and IP address back to the address of 34-year-old Franz Perez Escalona of Springville who is the sole adult male of the residence, according to arrest documents.
Authorities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force as well as the Utah County Special Victims Unit and Internet Crimes against Children Task Force responded to the residence Wednesday to execute a search warrant.
During an interview with police, Escalona allegedly told officials he was the sole user of the reported Facebook account and reportedly said he had joined or created several Facebook groups that shared images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.
Escalona also allegedly said he had at least five previous accounts that had been removed by Facebook for distributing material that involved child sexual abuse, reportedly adding that he had sexual images of toddler-aged children that he had been distributing over social media.
Officials discovered the user accounts connection to Escalona allegedly dated back to 2017 and involved several CyberTipline reports in multiple countries, according to the probable cause affidavit. Escalona moved to the U.S. in 2019.
Arresting officers asserted Escalona is a flight risk, adding that he has the potential to flee to Mexico in an effort to avoid prosecution.
An investigation is still ongoing as officials attempt to identify the individuals Escalona had been communicating with. Escalona allegedly told police he has communication with hundreds of individuals regarding sexually explicit content and sexual material involving child abuse while online.
Escalona was arrested under the suspicion of six second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.