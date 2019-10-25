Kelli O’Hara, a Broadway singer, will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in December for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ annual Christmas concert.
The church announced Friday that O’Hara will sing with the choir at 8 p.m. Dec. 12-14 at the Conference Center at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Richard Thomas, an actor, will be the show’s narrator.
This year’s show will mark the 20th anniversary of the Christmas concert by the Tabernacle Choir and The Orchestra at Temple Square. The concert will include music, dance and visual effects.
“Kelli O’Hara is a tour de force performer whose beautiful and versatile voice will marry perfectly with the concert’s holiday repertoire,” Ron Jarrett, the choir’s president, said in a press release. “I also can’t wait to hear Richard Thomas narrate our Christmas story with his signature voice that will take us all back home to Walton’s Mountain.”
O’Hara has been nominated for seven Tony Awards and won Best Actress in a Musical in 2015 for her performance as Anna in “The King and I.”
Thomas played John-Boy Walton in the tv show “The Waltons,” a role which he won an Emmy Award. He has also been seen in the miniseries “It” and was in the show “The Americans.”
The choir has previously performed Christmas concerts with other Broadway stars such as Sutton Foster and Kristin Chenoweth.
The process for receiving tickets has changed for this year’s show. Prospective guests will have 10 days to register to enter a random selection for tickets. Registration begins at noon Friday and lasts until midnight Nov. 3.
Tickets will be randomly selected Nov. 11. Those who registered will be emailed if they have won. The choir will also have a ticket giveaway contest in November.
Ticket registration is on the choir’s website, http://thetabernaclechoir.org.
This year’s concert will be broadcast next year as a holiday special on PBS and on BYUtv.