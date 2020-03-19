President Russell M. Nelson in October’s LDS General Conference said the next conference in April would be “unique and unforgettable.” On Thursday the First Presidency sent a letter to members worldwide making more adjustments to April’s conference.
The First Presidency note they have seen many changes around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic and in counsel with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles they had determined to modify the format of April’s conference.
“Each session will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square,” the letter said. “The First Presidency will preside and conduct those sessions, and only those who have been invited to speak or pray will attend. The music for the conference has been pre-recorded.”
By making these modifications, the First Presidency hopes it assists in slowing the spread and impact of the pandemic.
“We are touched by the many accounts we hear of ministering to those in need during these uncertain times,” the letter said. “We pray for Heavenly Father’s choicest blessings upon you.”
The letter concludes, “This will be a remarkable conference. Messages of truth, hope and inspiration will prevail as we commemorate the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and seek to hear him.”
Church leaders continue to make daily updates to how they are responding to the pandemic through different departments of the worldwide organization. Those updated changes can be found at https://churchofjesuschrist.org