Both Intermountain Healthcare and the University of Utah Health Systems administered their first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers Tuesday.
The University of Utah Health administered the first vaccine in the state in the morning while Intermountain followed with vaccines given to font line staff at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Dr. Angela Dunn spoke of the excitement that comes with the vaccine making its way into the state of Utah during a press conference at Intermountain’s LDS Hospital.
“It’s amazing that literally a year ago we were sitting at the Utah Department of Health on a conference call with the CDC, learning about a novel virus that was originally spread from animal to human and was just spread from human to human,” Dunn said. “Now, we have a vaccine, again that’s 95% effective. This is a huge momentous day that brings me such joy and pride. We have an amazing state that has come together to distribute and get through all of the logistics.”
For the nurses, it was also a day to celebrate, as many spoke about the excitement that came with receiving some of the first vaccines to be given out in the country.
One nurse even laughed when saying the vaccine was the easiest she had ever received in terms of pain.
“I’m super excited to be a part of this today; I’m super excited to get the vaccination and to be able to protect myself, protect my family and protect the people that I care about,” said Monte Roberts, an ICU nurse at LDS Hospital. “I’m thrilled to be here, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
Roberts then spoke to the uncertainty that has come with working in a hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic, not knowing what he will encounter and not knowing how his patients will do on any given day.
He added it has been taxing on everyone involved but the vaccine brings hope, and the thought that there is the potential for those being cared for at the hospital to receive the vaccine in the near future.
“In the last few months there have not been very many helpful days, there have been a lot of days that are really a grind and a lot of days that are really discouraging but today is a hopeful day, truly and honestly it is,” said Sophie Woodbury, a nurse on the inpatient surgical floor at LDS Hospital. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s like way far in the distance and kind of dim but the light is there.”
She gave her thanks to the supply chain workers, distribution workers, shipping workers and everyone who made the vaccine possible.
When asked about messaging and knowledge about the vaccine, Woodbury said she had already been doing her research into how the vaccine works, what it does to ones body, the side effects that come with it and more.
She wants to educate others on the vaccine, looking to be somewhat of a spokesperson for it. She even said the vaccine was discussed with her family the night before.
Not only will the vaccine allow the front line staff to stop the spread of COVID-19 to themselves and their loved ones, but it also acts as a relief for the workers who have been battling COVID-19 everyday.
“If I know that I have protection from the coronavirus, I know that my patients have access to that to and we can all work together to achieve immunity, achieve healing and achieve recovery then I’m going to come to work everyday in a better frame of mind and be able to provide better care, mentally and physically, to my patients,” Woodbury said.
Those who were given the first round of the vaccination today will get a second shot in three weeks.
When asked about how attitudes, actions and thought processes might change in those 21 days, Roberts said there won’t be much change for him.
“I don’t see myself doing anything different,” Roberts said. “I’m still going to protect myself the best that I can so I can protect the people around me and so I can provide the best patient care that I can. I don’t think that the next 21 days are going to be any different than the last 21 days and the last months and months before that.”
While vaccines were administered in Salt Lake City, those efforts will be expanded throughout the Intermountain Healthcare system shortly as Utah Valley Hospital will see its first vaccinations Wednesday.