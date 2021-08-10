The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority voted on Tuesday to approve a framework plan for the Point of the Mountain region, a plan that emphasizes public transportation, mobility and mixed-use development.
The Point project, which will be built on the current site of the Utah State Prison in Draper, will “create a new innovation community and economic catalyst that is grounded in the unique character of its place,” according to a presentation given to the board during a meeting at the Utah State Capitol on Tuesday.
The aim of the project is to create a “15-minute city” where “all daily needs can be met,” including jobs, housing, retail, restaurants, recreation and entertainment.
The center of The Point will consist of mixed-use development and will be surrounded by residential, research, office and institutional zones.
The project is based on a series of “key vision elements,” including creating “an iconic, vibrant mixed-use community, with focus on quality of life and healthy living, with a strategic balance of jobs and housing to limit off-site trip generation,” as well as serving the site “with a high-quality, future-focused, multi-modal transportation system.”
Other key vision elements include promoting “statewide economic growth and development through job creation, workforce development, and revenue generation,” as well as advancing innovation “by creating a place that promotes a culture of creativity and ingenuity (and) attracts outstanding talent and investment.”
After over an hour of discussion about the project, The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority voted unanimously to approve the framework plan.
Republican St. George Rep. Lowry Snow, co-chair of the board, said that the framework is based on extensive public input and noted that the board surveyed over 10,000 Utahns.
“We didn’t come up with these elements. The public came up with these elements, leaders of the state came up with these elements,” he said.
In an interview following the meeting, Snow said The Point will also “allow collaboration and involvement from all of our higher ed institutions and students.”
“So there will be a higher ed presence and influence,” Snow said. “That's still in the planning process, but there is high level interest, particularly in the area of research and development.”
While Alan Matheson, executive director of Point of the Mountain State Land Authority, called the location of the project an “advantage,” he acknowledged that it “presents some challenges.”
“It's an advantage because it's where we have existing transportation facilities, it's where Silicon Slopes is, it's at the point where major metropolitan areas are connecting,” Matheson said. “The challenge is it creates a little bit of a bottleneck. And we understand that for this site to work, and for the region to work, we have to have a thoughtful transportation system.”
When asked about living accommodations at The Point, Matheson said the board will explore “a number of strategies” in looking at housing affordability.
"In any community of this size, you're going to have people working at a range of jobs, from entry level up to high tech into management. We want to create a place that's welcoming and accommodates those that work on the site,” he said.
An in-person open house to discuss the framework plan for The Point will take place on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Fred House Training Academy in Draper.