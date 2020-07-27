The United States Senate passed a national defense appropriations bill on Thursday that included multiple amendments by Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, including one to combat aggression by China.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes appropriations to the U.S. Department of Defense of up to $740.5 billion for various military expenses, including personnel, counter-drug activities, construction and procurement of aircraft, weapons and combat vehicles according to a written summary of the bill.
Romney proposed amending the 2021 NDAA, which passed through the Senate 86-14 Thursday, to establish “the policy of the U.S. to work in collaboration with allies and like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific and around the world to form a unified approach to China,” a press release said.
Other amendments proposed by Romney include directing the Department of Defense “to conduct comprehensive reports comparing U.S. military spending with the relative Chinese and Russian defense budgets, including costs on personnel, maintenance, procurement, and research and development” and requiring a report "on reductions to DoD’s (Department of Defense’s) Chemical and Biological Defense program, which includes Dugway Proving Ground in Tooele County, Utah, and the impact of potential cuts on national security threats.”
In a press release, Romney said the NDAA “authorizes critical policy and programs that will strengthen our national security and support our military readiness.”
“I’m proud that the final bill includes measures I authored to better position the U.S. to develop a strategy to compete with a rising China," said Romney, "both economically and militarily."
The Utah senator continued that President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to remove troops from Germany “is a matter of extreme significance” for U.S. national security.
“I offered an amendment which sought to prevent such a withdrawal and affirm our support for Germany, our NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies, and our national security interests — and send (a) strong message to our adversaries like Russia,” he said. “The amendment deserved a robust debate by the U.S. Senate, and … (the) fact that it did not receive one is a disservice to our nation and to our allies.”
Romney has made other efforts recently to leverage the U.S. against China. During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Romney spoke in favor of the Strengthening Trade, Regional Alliances, Technology and Economic and Geopolitical Initiatives Concerning China Act (STRATEGIC Act) and told his Senate colleagues he was “concerned that we are using traditional techniques that we’ve long had, although using them in more aggressive ways than we have, to push back against China and their ambitions, but they aren’t working.”
“Look what they are doing to the Uyghurs,” Romney said. “Look what they are doing in the South China Sea bases. Look how they are cracking down on Hong Kong. How they saber rattle with regards to Taiwan … The list goes on and on. It’s not working.”
“And, actually, the United States flexing all of our muscles is alone not strong enough, because we have 330 million (people) and they have 1.4 billion people,” he continued. “Their economy will be bigger. They’re already procuring as much military hardware as we are. They’re going to be an enormous power house. They’re blasting ahead and we will increasingly be in the rearview mirror unless we combine with other nations that abide by the rule of law.”
On July 20, the House passed an amendment to the NDAA sponsored by Rep. Ben McAdams, D-UT, to “prohibit any funding for new nuclear testing in FY21” after reports that the Trump administration was considering resuming nuclear weapons testing explosions.
Romney’s amendment to require a report on reductions to the Department of Defense’s Chemical and Biological Defense program was cosponsored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-UT.