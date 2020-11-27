Utahns who just wrapped up their Thanksgiving feasts this year can start preparing for next year’s now that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has released information about the upcoming turkey hunting season.
The turkey hunting season will kick off with a spring limited-entry hunt, which will run from April 10 to April 29.
The application period for the spring limited-entry hunt will open on Dec. 1 and close at 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, the DWR announced Wednesday in a press release. DWR will announce the results of the drawing no later than Jan. 7.
There are 2,754 permits available for the 2021 limited-entry hunt. Only 250 permits, less than 10%, are available for hunters in the DWR’s central region, which includes Utah County. There are 1,550 permits available in the southern region, 400 in the northern region, 305 in the southeastern region and 249 in the northeastern region.
There were only 1,730 permits available for the 2020 limited-entry hunt, including 141 permits in the central region.
Hunters unable to get a permit can still hunt during the general turkey season, which will run from May 3 to May 31.
Additionally, the three-day youth turkey hunt will run between April 30 and May 2.
There are between 25,000 and 35,000 wild turkeys throughout Utah, according to the state wildlife agency. Two subspecies of wild turkey live in Utah: the Rio Grande and Merriam’s.
Hunters must have a valid Utah hunting or combination license before applying to obtain a wild turkey permit, as stated in the DWR’s Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook for the upcoming hunting season.
While there are no age restrictions for upland game or turkey hunting in Utah, all hunters must pass a DWR-approved hunter education course.
Hunters 13 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or person 21 years old or older who has been approved by a parent or guardian. Hunters ages 14 and 15 must be accompanied by someone 21 years old or older.
The turkey limited-entry and general-season permits are both $35, while the youth general-season permit is $25.
To register for the limited-entry spring hunt, visit https://bit.ly/3l72Hxr or contact the nearest DWR office. The DWR central region office can be reached at (801) 491-5678.