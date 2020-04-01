A Provo man was arrested Tuesday after loss prevention employees observed him allegedly attempting to steal high-value tools in American Fork.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 32-year-old Jose Luiz Rodriguez was observed opening unpurchased items and placing the tools or batteries down the front of his pants in an American Fork Home Depot.
The store’s loss prevention employees followed Rodriguez and watched him pass all points of sale before walking to the front door. Rodriguez was stopped at the front door by loss prevention employees who called the police. The power tool and battery was valued at a total of $299.99, according to the probable cause statement.
When authorities arrived, Rodriguez allegedly gave them a number of wrong names and other personal identification information. While attempting to discover Rodriguez’ true identity, law enforcement called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Immigration officials told police Rodriguez had a lengthy history of using different names while in the U.S.
Immigration authorities also told local law enforcement that Rodriguez had a Federal Marshals felony warrant out of Colorado.
Rodriguez allegedly told authorities he was going to be in jail for a long time because he had already been deported five times.
During a search of his person, police discovered a permanent resident card and social security card, both of which did not belong to Rodriguez, and had personal identifying information for to two other individuals. Both items were confirmed as fake documents.
Rodriguez was taken to Utah County Jail under suspicion of two third-degree felony charges for possession of forgery writing or devices, a class B misdemeanor for theft, and a class C misdemeanor for giving false personal information to a peace officer.
County officials later released Rodriguez into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.