A new hospital in Spanish Fork that is set to open to the public on April 5 will feature labor and delivery services, postpartum beds, infusion therapy, a “de-escalation room,” an emergency department and other medical services for south Utah County residents.
The opening of Intermountain Healthcare’s Spanish Fork Hospital, a $200 million facility that officials have been planning and developing for 12 years, was originally slated to open in October 2020. That date, however, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-story, 250,000-square-foot hospital is equipped with 33 overnight beds and approximately 90 beds in total, according to Francis Gibson, the hospital’s administrator.
“Technology is such that we don't need a 400-bed hospital to be considered a great hospital,” Gibson said during a media tour of the hospital on Friday. “80% of what you need is right here. And I think it's going to be great for south county.”
Gibson, a state representative from Mapleton, said the hospital’s emergency room will be a “first stop” for patients who are injured on U.S. Highway 6, which runs through Spanish Fork Canyon and consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous roads in the state.
"Our emergency room, we feel like, is really going to be busy. When you think about south county and Highway 6, lots of things are coming out of that canyon that we hope you don't ever have to ever see,” Gibson said, adding that the emergency room will have a “pretty aggressive goal” of getting patients in front of a doctor within 15 minutes.
The walls of the hospital are lined with vibrant paintings and photographs of landscapes, plants and scenery that will be familiar to south Utah County residents. Intermountain Healthcare Chief Nursing Officer Megan Johnson, the nurse administrator at the hospital, said they didn’t just want pictures of arches and red rock.
“I want our community to walk in and just feel this is different,” Johnson said. “It's different from any other hospital, and that starts with our leadership ... and it trickles down to our frontline caregivers. We've paid a lot of attention to that.”
The hospital is not “in competition” with the nearby Mountain View Hospital in Payson, according to Gibson, but rather an effort to provide additional resources to meet the needs of a growing county.
He noted that Intermountain Healthcare is already planning for “future expansion” of the hospital “as south county continues to grow.”
“We're going to outgrow it, but we've planned for that,” Gibson said. “We own 50 acres here, and so there's plenty of room for expansion of the hospital.”
“If population growth and things continue, which we see that they are, we know what this hospital will require in 20 years.” he added.
Officials will hold a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Spanish Fork Hospital on Wednesday.